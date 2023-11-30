Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

Let’s be clear, you want both a high dividend yield, and one that’s sustainable. These payout ratios are huge but not going anywhere.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Before I get into the dividend stocks we’re going to focus on today, there’s an important note I want to make. Dividend payouts are great — large ones, certainly. However, too large of a dividend payout and companies cannot keep up with the payments. Too small of a percentage, and you worry that perhaps you’re company isn’t so concerned with dividends.

A great payout ratio is one that is somewhere between 50% and 80%. That dividend-payout ratio shows that dividend stocks are focusing on dividend payments, but not so much that they don’t have earnings to play with. With that in mind, let’s look at two dividend stocks with large payouts — ones that also offer large dividend yields.

Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank, is one of Canada’s largest banks. Yet just as with the other Big Six banks, it’s been going through quite a difficult period. Quarter after quarter, the company has missed earnings estimates, falling short dramatically during its last report.

Yet, as with the other banks, Scotiabank enjoys being part of the oligopoly of Canadian banking institutions. There simply isn’t a lot of competition, with these banks taking up 90% of the market. Because of this, Scotiabank can continue to look forward to earnings coming in, especially as the market recovers.

In the case of Scotiabank, this will likely mean growth from its investments into emerging markets. And that should be quite extreme when we enter a bull market. Yet, for now, the bank remains focused on dividend payments to keep investors interested.

Scotiabank stock currently offers a 7.36% dividend yield as of writing. Further, it trades at just 10.34 times earnings and 2.18 times sales. Shares are down 18% in the last year, with its payout ratio at a healthy 72.34% as of writing. So, you shouldn’t worry about Scotiabank stock suddenly cutting that yield — especially with market improvements.

First National

Another strong option for investors to consider is First National Financial (TSX:FN). In this case, First National isn’t one of the Big Six banks. However, this has proven perhaps a good thing! The bank has surged past earnings estimates for the last two consecutive quarters. So, it looks like not only is the dividend safe, but it could grow as well.

Furthermore, First National stock has the benefit of being a monthly dividend payer. Therefore, you can get more than just quarterly payments and use those monthly payments to even invest back into the stock, which you may want to do when the housing market starts to improve.

This could certainly happen quite soon, considering that interest rates aren’t likely to rise again, so says the Federal Reserve in the U.S. and Bank of Canada. As inflation decreases, as do interest rates. Canadians will likely seek out mortgages once again, which is First National stock’s bread and butter.

So, while shares are trading at just 9.02 times earnings and 3.8 times sales, you may want to bring in that 6.92% dividend yield — especially with shares up just 5% in the last year. And with a payout ratio of just 58%, that dividend looks more than adequate to continue for the near future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends? Royal Bank Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have a long history of dividend increases, but one looks far safer than the other on…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

The Maximum CPP Payout Probably Won’t Be Enough for You: Here’s How to Supplement it With Your Own Pension Fund

| Puja Tayal

If you are solely dependent on CPP for retirement, it is time rethink that. Consider building your pension fund before…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Earning While You Sleep: The Power of Dividend Investing in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks can help you earn massive income even while you sleep, with both offering value to boot! And…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Passive Income: 2 Stocks to Own Heading Into 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: Beware This 1 TFSA Change in 2024

| Andrew Button

Canadians get an extra $7,000 worth of TFSA contribution room with which to hold stocks like TD Bank (TSX:TD) next…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors in December 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Doesn’t Even Blink in the Face of Rising Inflation

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands continues to be a stock long-term investors may want to hold through good times and bad.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These utility stocks offer long-term income, with one an original Dividend King, and the other a new investment you can…

Read more »