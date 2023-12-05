Home » Investing » Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

This passive-income stock provides solid and safe dividend income, along with large returns!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians continue to seek out the best ways to make cash, and lots of it, through investing. Yet, a lot of this comes down to investing in dividend stocks. There’s nothing wrong with that! However, there is an issue if you’re only looking at the dividend yield.

While a dividend yield that’s high can certainly be a benefit, it’s not everything. After all, if a dividend yield is too high for too long, it could be a sign that the dividend is going to get slashed — especially if the payout ratio is too high.

That’s why we’re going to look at two methods of passive-income production: first, that dividend yield and then returns. Put them together, and you could create $1,000 in passive income within the next year, if not sooner.

Finding the right stock

Now, if you’re going to find the right stock for this, you’re going to want stability — companies that have promising futures and strong pasts and that don’t look likely to cut dividends any time soon. That’s why, right now, one of the best options I like to consider is industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs).

These properties are solid for a number of reasons. First off, industrial properties are surging in need. We are now in a world where we demand practically one-day delivery services. Because of this, we need warehouses and assembly lines all over the place, across the country and beyond.

But what’s great is these industrial properties don’t need many tenants to exist. They usually just need one or two. And these tenants sign on to long-term contracts that won’t disappear overnight. That provides investors with stable income as well as a growth opportunity right now for passive income.

Nexus REIT

That’s why a great deal to consider these days is Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN). First, let’s look at the dividend. Nexus REIT offers dividend income each and every month for passive-income seekers. That dividend currently has a yield of 8.53% as of writing. That comes out to $0.64 per share on an annual basis.

But how safe is that dividend? That’s why we also want to look at the company’s fundamentals. In the case of Nexus REIT, it does look like the company has very few worries — especially as it continues to grow through new properties and acquisitions.

Shares currently trade at 4.33 times earnings, 3.36 times sales, and 0.51 times book value. Further, its enterprise value (EV) is just 9.18 over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), making it quite valuable — especially with shares down 26% in the last year, though they’re up 14% in the last month. And with a payout ratio of 36.54%, the company could actually increase the dividend before cutting it. However, it will likely use cash to pay down debts first.

Creating passive income

Now, let’s say we’re looking at Nexus REIT to make us $1,000 in passive income every month. To do that, it will take a reasonably large investment. However, taking returns into account, it won’t be as much as trying to create a passive income of $1,000 each month in dividends.

So, let’s say you need to make $12,000 in passive income, with a goal of achieving that in the next year. This would mean your dividend income and returns need to add up to $12,000 in that time. Here’s what that could look like should the company reach 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
NXR.UN – now$7.503,067$0.64$1,962.88monthly$23,000
NXR.UN – highs$11.253,067$0.64$1,962.88monthly$34,503.75

After investing $23,000, you could create returns of $11,503.75 in a year to reach 52-week highs. On top of that, you would achieve $1,962.88 in dividend income. Together, that’s actually $13,466.63 annually in passive income, providing you with a nice buffer to create $1,000 in passive income each and every month within the next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

Why Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Global Reach Makes it a Top Dividend Contender

| Kay Ng

Global growth opportunities make Alimentation Couche-Tard, a top dividend contender -- a good buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy for Fantastic Dividends

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three value stocks offer immense growth and dividend opportunities as we return to normal in the next year.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Turn $1K Into $5K in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks that outperform this year amid massive headwinds could deliver far superior returns in 2024.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian utility stocks have increased dividends for 50 years or more.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 2 TSX Utility Stocks to Own for Attractive Dividends

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for dividend income, these two dividend-paying utility stocks might be excellent additions to your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Utility Stocks With Attractive Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

You can focus less on yo-yo stock prices and more on dividend income generation, which can be more predictable, by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Have a Side Hustle? Here’s How it’s Costing You Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A side hustle sounds great, until it isn't. In fact, it can actually cost you money even if you're not…

Read more »