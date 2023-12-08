Home » Investing » 2 Top Timber and Forest Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Top Timber and Forest Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

These two TSX timber and forest stocks can be excellent long-term investments, especially if you buy right now.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.

Source: Getty Images

Stock market investing in Canada gives you exposure to a wide range of industries, making it possible for you to allocate money to equity securities in whatever sector you find interesting. If you are still new to investing, know that the finance and energy industries are the heavyweights that attract most of the capital.

However, there are several under-the-radar stocks in other sectors that can provide you with substantial returns on your investment, especially if you have a long investment horizon.

One such sector to consider is the timber and forests industry, with names like Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) and Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) being the most prominent in the sector. Year to date, these two publicly traded timber and forest companies have outperformed the TSX in 2023.

As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 4.27% year to date. In the same period, Acadian Timber stock and Stella-Jones stock are up by 12.14% and 60.31%, respectively. After putting up a terrific performance in a year filled with challenges, these two stocks are worth keeping on your radar, if not already in your portfolio, today.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber is a $289.97 million market capitalization company that sells a wide range of wood products to an expansive customer base. Hardwood and softwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products account for its bestsellers, diversifying its revenue across several important and in-demand products.

The company provides its customers with wood products by sourcing them from over 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands. Additionally, the company provides timber services to roughly 1.3 million acres of Crown-licensed timberlands.

The company relies on sustainable forest management to ensure it can maximize cash flows. With the forestry industry being reputably stable, Acadian Timber has a positive long-term outlook on the demand for its products and services. As of this writing, Acadian Timber stock trades for $16.81 per share and pays its shareholders their payouts at a juicy 6.90% dividend yield.

Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones is a $4.56 billion market capitalization company is another business selling lumber and wood products.

The key winning point of this stock is that the business primarily provides products made from pressure-treated wood, like railway ties, residential lumber, utility poles, and other industrial products. Headquartered in Saint Laurent, Stella-Jones provides products essential to physical infrastructure in North America’s economy.

With wood-treating facilities diversified across Canada and the U.S., it meets the ever-growing demand for infrastructure investments throughout the two countries. Besides organic growth through the essential nature of its products, Stella-Jones has also made several acquisitions over the last two decades to fuel its growth.

With the demand for pressure-treated wood products only expected to grow in the coming years, it has plenty of runway to increase shareholder value for years. As of this writing, it trades for $79.48 per share and distributes payouts to its investors at a 1.16% dividend yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Stella-Jones Inc. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Considering that the two timber and forest stocks outperformed during a bear market, imagine the boost in revenue when the next bull market arrives. As the prospects for the forestry and logging market remain bright, investing in this sector can mean enjoying wealth growth through dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy for 2024

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock is a no-brainer and offers a high yield of 7.7% near the current price levels.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start the year off right with these two passive-income stocks that should continue to recover, as inflation and interest rates…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Top 5 Canadian Stocks With Sustainable Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors should not gauge dividend stocks for their payment history alone but also for sustainable yields.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap and undervalued TSX stocks such as goeasy can offer investors the opportunity to generate outsized returns next year.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Make Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two passive-income stocks offer growth and dividends but should also remain stable going into 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This High-Growth Utility Stock Today?

| Adam Othman

While from a typically "boring" sector, this TSX utility stock offers unusually high growth potential if you are interested in…

Read more »

Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy in December 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality TSX stocks such as Jamieson Wellness should be part of your shopping list in December 2023.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Adjusting Your Portfolio for the New Normal: Higher Interest Rates in Canada

| Puja Tayal

The 5% interest rate is here to stay until the second half of 2024. It's time to adjust your portfolio…

Read more »