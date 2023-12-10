Home » Investing » Is BCE Stock a Buy?

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock looks incredibly attractive, as shares pick up again, while the yield remains bountiful.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

It’s getting very difficult to ignore telecom titan BCE (TSX:BCE) any longer, not while it bounces back while continuing to sport a dividend yield that can only be described as rich. Indeed, the telecom scene has been battered for more than a year now, and the largest dividend heavyweight in the scene, BCE, is fresh off one of its worst plunges in many years.

Higher interest rates have been quite a prominent headwind for the telecoms. And with economic headwinds working their way through, it’s not a mystery as to why many investors were inclined to ditch BCE stock with the intention of asking questions later.

Though BCE’s headwinds were notable, I think things were overblown when shares bottomed just a few months ago. Indeed, the selling tends to overdo itself in times of fear. The negative momentum going into late-summer was quite horrific, making it a tough task to reach out for the falling knife. Still, if you bought the dip, hats off to you, as the gains are likely sustainable and perhaps the start of a move to much higher levels.

BCE stock: A dividend bargain for the ages?

Today, the stock goes for $55 and change per share. With a still-generous 7.04% dividend yield, I view BCE stock as one of the most exciting passive income plays to pick up if you’re in the belief that rates will plunge starting next year. Undoubtedly, bond yields suggest rates won’t stay elevated for the long haul. And with the Bank of Canada (BoC) recently pausing at its latest meeting, I think BCE stock is baking in some sort of pause (and cut) in rates for 2024.

What if rates don’t get cut next year?

BCE stock could easily fall back to its 2023 lows. However, I think the likeliest scenario is that BCE continues trending higher, as it wins on new wireless subscribers while bringing costs (at its media segment) under control.

Not just about rates, folks!

At the end of the day, it’s not just about interest rates. BCE’s managers have done a decent job of playing the hard hand that they were dealt. As the conditions normalize, I believe BCE stock will be back on track. By then, however, the discount in the shares will probably be (mostly) gone.

So, while the 7% yield doesn’t look as tempting given the +5% offered by certain risk-free assets (like Guaranteed Investment Certificates), as rates fall, BCE’s dividend suddenly looks a heck of a lot more attractive. And as investors pile in, the yield stands to compress as shares move higher.

The Foolish bottom line on BCE stock

I think BCE stock is a wise buy right here. Though a pullback could happen after the recent 9.2% bounce off its lows, I like the risk/reward scenario from a long-term vantage point.

The juicy 7% dividend yield is the real deal. And I think it’s likelier to be raised than trimmed, even as Canada is hit with a mild recession in 2024. At the end of the day, BCE stock is a dividend heavyweight and one of the bluest blue chips on the TSX Index.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free income from these best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in December 2023

| Adam Othman

Not all undervalued stocks are worth buying. You should look into the fundamental strengths of the stocks and reconcile value…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Dominate the Market in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with market-beating returns with one month to go this year are the frontrunners to dominate the market in…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing

SPY Stock Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for Canadians Investing in the U.S.

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two BMO ETFs are great alternatives to just buying SPY.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How a BIG New TFSA Change Could Affect You in 2024

| Robin Brown

Canadians are in for a BIG surprise for the TFSA in 2024. Here's how TFSA changes could help you keep…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Payers With Solid Growth Prospects in 2024

| Kay Ng

These under the radar monthly dividend payers could provide good growth prospects in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Royal Bank Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) stock has shown signs of strength and yet still put aside $720 million in provisions for loan…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in quality growth stocks such as Docebo and Datadog may allow you to generate sizeable returns.

Read more »