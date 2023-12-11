Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

You don’t need to think twice about loading up on these two Canadian stocks today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is doing all it can to end the year in positive territory. Despite three 5% runs in 2023, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is barely positive for the year. The index continues to trade below all-time highs that were set in 2022.

While the market as a whole has struggled to maintain momentum this year, many individual stocks have come roaring back in 2023. But that’s also after a year where the market was full of double-digit losses. So, even with the huge individual gains this year, there are still discounts to be had on the Canadian stock market.

I’ve reviewed two beaten-down TSX stocks that can offer investors loads of long-term value. We may not see discounts like these for a while longer, so I’d act fast if you’re interested in either one of these two companies.

TSX stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

There’s no question that the renewable energy sector has struggled since early 2021. The sector rebounded well from the pandemic-induced market crash in 2020, but it’s been mostly downhill since then.

At a market cap of $22 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a Canadian leader in the renewable energy space. The company also boasts an international presence, which includes a wide-ranging portfolio of renewable energy assets. 

If you’re looking for one all-around green energy stock to own, this should be it. Brookfield Renewable Partners provides instant, well-diversified exposure to the sector.

The stock has struggled as of late, presenting long-term investors with a great buying opportunity. 

Excluding dividends, Shares are down more than 40% since the beginning of 2021. Still, the energy stock has just about doubled the returns of the Canadian stock market over the past five years.

One silver lining of the recent slide is that the dividend yield has shot up. At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend is yielding above 5%. Not bad for a dividend stock that owns a market-beating track record like that of Brookfield Renewable Partners.

TSX stock #2: Shopify

It’s been a wild ride over the past couple of years for the Canadian tech giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shares are up just about 100% on the year, yet are still down more than 50% from all-time highs. That just goes to show how high the stock ran up in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the incredibly volatile price action as of late, the business itself remains strong. Shopify wasn’t immune to layoffs in 2023 but the business remains as focused as ever on continuing to drive growth. Profitability will eventually become a larger focus. But for the time being, this tech stock remains largely in growth mode.

With growth being a main focus for Shopify, I’d be prepared for more volatility. The upside there is the ability to earn market-crushing returns, which is exactly what Shopify has been doing in recent years. The stock is up a market-crushing 400% over the past five years. 

Foolish bottom line

Don’t let the short-term noise keep you on the sidelines today. As long as you’re willing to be patient and hold for the long term, there’s no reason to keep you from investing — especially not with all of the bargains on the TSX right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold heading into 2024.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA is doable if you have a long investment horizon, can maximize the yearly limits,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

3 Mid-Cap TSX Stocks You Can Hold for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, these three mid-cap stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

Mid-Cap Misfits? 2 Stocks That Look Undervalued This December

| Joey Frenette

PetValu Holdings (TSX:PET) is cheap right now.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Payers With Solid Growth Prospects in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks flying under the radar while paying attractive dividends have solid growth potential in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing Works, and Here’s the Proof

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Long-term investing works, and I can prove it. These are just two examples of why picking the right stock and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Kay Ng

Start saving and investing in blue-chip dividend stocks and see your passive income grow.

Read more »