Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Is Royal Bank Stock Worth a Buy These Days?

Is Royal Bank Stock Worth a Buy These Days?

Here’s why I find RY stock attractive to buy now, despite its disappointing performance in the last two years.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks have gone through a roller-coaster ride in the last two years. However, rising hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will soon start easing their monetary policy stance seem to be helping investors show confidence in bank stocks, which could be the primary reason for their recent recovery.

In this article, I’ll talk about Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and its fundamentals to explore whether it’s the right time to buy its stock for the long term.

Royal Bank of Canada stock’s roller-coaster ride

If you don’t know it already, Royal Bank of Canada is currently the largest Canadian bank based on its market cap of $175.6 billion, as its stock trades at $ 125.47 per share with a minor 1.4% year-to-date loss after losing 8.7% of its value in 2022. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has risen 4.8% in 2023 so far.

Last year, a massive selloff in Canadian stocks across sectors, especially high-growth tech stocks, began after central banks in the United States and Canada started rapidly raising interest rates to fight inflationary pressures in the post-pandemic era. As higher interest rates made the economic outlook grimmer with tougher borrowing conditions, bank stocks also started tanking, with investors being worried about the bank sector’s short-term earnings growth outlook.

Although Royal Bank stock began the calendar year 2022 on a positive note by trading positively in the first quarter, it fell sharply in the next two quarters after rapidly rising interest rates started affecting its profitability. Even as higher interest rates drove the largest Canadian bank’s net interest income higher, lower insurance premiums, investment, and fee income took a toll on its non-interest income, leading to a 1.4% YoY (year-over-year) decline in total annual revenue for its fiscal year 2022 (ended in October 2002).

The calendar year 2023 hasn’t been much different for Royal Bank stock, as multiple rate hikes continued to take a toll on its investors’ sentiments, driving it down by 13% in the first 10 months of the year. Nonetheless, RY stock staged a spectacular recovery in November 2023 by posting 10.7% gains for the month amid rising expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes.

But will this rally in RY stock continue?

After posting dismal results in the fiscal year 2022, Royal Bank’s latest annual results look encouraging. In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in October 2023), the lending giant’s total revenue rose 14.6% YoY to $56.1 billion with the help of strong gains in non-interest income and continued strength in net interest income. Despite the negative factors like the slowing economic growth and rising interest rates inflating its provisions for credit losses during the year, Royal Bank managed to post a 1.7% YoY positive growth in its adjusted annual earnings to $11.38 per share.

Although macroeconomic challenges aren’t completely over yet, I expect Royal Bank’s financial growth trends to improve in the coming years as we have already started seeing early signs of easing inflation, which should encourage central banks to ease their monetary stance.

Considering that, RY stock looks cheap to buy for the long term, as it’s still down 6.5% from its 2021 closing level, despite the recent recovery. Also, its annualized dividend yield of 4.4% makes it even more attractive for long-term income investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Technology
Bank Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Blue-Chip Stocks for December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top TSX blue-chip stocks I find really attractive to buy in December 2023.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Bank Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The sooner you start earning dividend income, the earlier you could retire, and at one point, you can even live…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Hack to Get Monthly Dividend Income From Big Six Banks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This hack has got to be the best way to create a diversified portfolio while still making huge cash through…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold RBC Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank stock is up 8% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, December 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Heavy losses in gold, copper, and natural gas prices could weigh on the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today,…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Royal Bank Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) stock has shown signs of strength and yet still put aside $720 million in provisions for loan…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Bank Stocks

3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top financial stocks to buy on the TSX today are two small lenders and one Big Bank.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Common Tax Mistakes Canadian Investors Continue to Make

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're reflecting on mistakes, these are the most likely ones you're making. And if fixing even one on this…

Read more »