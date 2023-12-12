Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

It’s possible to turn relatively modest yearly TFSA contributions into a sizable nest egg with enough time and the right growth stocks.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

Investment frequencies differ from investor to investor. Some investors stash any savings in the right stocks, while others grow their savings to a sizable sum before making a substantial enough investment. Both strategies have their pros and cons.

For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios, the contributions serve as an informal cap on how much you can invest in a year. For 2023, it’s $6,500 and expected to grow to $7,000 in the coming year.

However, if you haven’t invested your TFSA contributions yet and still have $6,500 in the capital you can stash away in the right investments, three top TSX stocks should be on your radar.

A waste management company

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is one of the largest publicly traded solid waste collection and disposal companies in North America. It offers various residential and commercial waste management services, including hazardous and special waste. The footprint of the company’s operations is massive, spanning over 44 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. The customer portfolio is eight million strong.

It recently signed a deal to acquire another publicly traded waste management company focusing on Canada’s energy sector. The Waste Connection stock has been a compelling grower since its inception and has shown decent resilience during COVID-19.

It rose 86% in the last five years alone, and if we add the dividends, the total returns rise to about 92%. At that pace, the stock may double its investors’ capital every six years.

An insurance company

Another leader you can invest in with your TFSA contributions is Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), the largest property and casualty (P&C) insurance company in Canada with a solid presence in the U.K. and Ireland. There are about 10 brands/business segments under the IFC banner, including RSA, one of the largest insurance companies in the U.K.

One major attraction of Intact Financial (as stock) is that, unlike other insurance giants in Canada, it has exhibited compelling growth in the last 10 years, and the pace has stayed the same. It more than doubled its investor’s capital in the last five years alone, with about 112% price appreciation. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat currently offering a 2% yield.

An information giant

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) has built a stable and thriving business around information. It has its roots in print news, which now represents a relatively small part of the overall business.

The company makes a lot of its money by offering specialized services and tools to specific industries, like legal and corporate. It’s also positioning itself as a strong player in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which gives you a way to gain exposure to AI if you are not keen on tech stocks.

The stock has mostly gone up since 2012, but the pace really accelerated after 2017. It rose over 168% in the last five years alone without raising its valuation to dangerous levels. It’s also a well-established Aristocrat with a 1% yield, but its chief attraction is its growth potential. At its current pace, it may grow its investors’ capital by at least 300% in a decade.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Thomson Reuters made the list!

Foolish takeaway

All three companies can be held in your TFSA stocks for years, even decades. They may not help you generate a sizable passive income, considering their modest yields and the limitation associated with TFSA contributions for a year. But the capital-appreciation potential is quite significant, and given enough time, it may turn $6,500 this year into a sizable nest egg.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My #1 Canadian Growth Stock to Buy for December 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued blue-chip growth stocks, such as Canadian Pacific Kansas City, are top investments for long-term shareholders.

Read more »

globe with a mask and text coronavirus
Dividend Stocks

Post-Pandemic Dividend Performers: Canadian Stocks Leading the Way

| Puja Tayal

Post-pandemic, some Canadian stocks became top dividend performers. But are these stocks still a buy, or is it time to…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Weathering Market Storms: Dividend Stocks in Canada as a Safe Harbour

| Kay Ng

Long-term conservative Canadian investors looking for defensive names can consider these three dividend stocks as a safe harbour.

Read more »

Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks on the TSX today have been upgraded to outperformers by analysts, making them solid buys this December.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock: A Value Seeker’s Dream Come True

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock has come back from the ashes, but the big question is, how far can it rise for…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Allied Properties Stock for its 9.5% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Properties is a REIT that offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a compelling valuation.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These TSX industry leaders now offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want a dividend giant to buy? Here’s a stellar option with a juicy yield over 7% that investors…

Read more »