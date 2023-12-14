Home » Investing » Buying This Stock Is 1 of the Smartest Things Investors Can Do About Inflation

Buying This Stock Is 1 of the Smartest Things Investors Can Do About Inflation

One way to diversify your “inflation hedge” is to add a broader range of inflation-resistant stocks than merely gold stocks in your portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Not every business faces the same challenges in adverse economic conditions. When there is a market crash, or inflation is on the rise, gold stocks tend to outperform the market because the underlying asset, i.e., gold, experiences a significant rise in demand. That’s because gold holds its value.

But inflation, including measures taken to “arrest” it, like rising interest rates, can batter stocks from many industries. One of the first casualties is businesses that rely upon discretionary spending because when the economy is weak and interest rates (and consequently, the cost of borrowing) are high, people tend to limit their discretionary spending.

But between the two extremes — gold and consumer discretionary — several industries and business models fare better or worse during periods of high inflation. If you want to buy non-gold stocks/investments for inflation, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is worth considering.

The business

Restaurants Brands International (RBI) is one of the largest food conglomerates, at least in North America. It was originally a combination of three major restaurant/fast food chains, though the company has brought another into the fold. Now, RBI has Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs under its banner.

This gives the company a massive presence. The largest element of RBI’s portfolio is Burger King, with 18,900 locations in 120 markets. But other brands also boast a solid local and international presence, as well as a loyal customer base. Firehouse is currently the only local brand in RBI’s portfolio, and the other three have over 14,000 international locations collectively.

Why choose RBI for inflation?

RBI is a decent pick, even if we take inflation out of the equation. It returned over 64% to its investors in the last five years (including dividends), and at this pace, the company can double its investors’ capital in less than a decade.

It also showed decent resilience after COVID-19, despite the unique exposure the restaurant business had from the pandemic. It’s also a well-established Dividend Aristocrat that’s offering dividends at a yield of about 3%.

As for why it’s a good pick in inflation, that’s associated with RBI’s business model. Restaurant businesses, especially ones that are as international as this one and do not lean towards fine dining (and discretionary spending), do not experience the brunt of inflation as much as many other businesses.

They are also able to pass on their additional costs and expenses (resulting from inflation) to the customer without losing a significant amount of business.

Foolish takeaway

If you are developing an inflation-resistant portfolio or wish to add inflation-resistant securities in your portfolio that do not offer exposure to gold or other precious metals, RBI can be a good pick. Its post-pandemic performance hasn’t been very attractive, but once we are in a healthy and long-term bull market, the stock may offer decent growth potential as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gold bars
Dividend Stocks

Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Even though gold stocks are a good bet when the inflation is high, their performance during bull markets should be…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Chemtrade Stock for its 7% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chemtrade (TSX:CHE.UN) stock has long been known as a dividend provider, but it could be a huge return provider as…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Two stocks with dividend yields of up to 8% is all you need to generate monthly tax-free retirement income in…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Retail Stocks for December 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

What are your favourite TSX retail stocks to buy right now? Here are two stocks that can provide investors with…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Wealth Through TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build a meaningful retirement fund.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) has a long history of dividend growth, and share growth to boot. But with shares dropping this…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors can consider holding shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Magna International right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs are a good place to shop for monthly passive income right now, while interest rates have been rising…

Read more »