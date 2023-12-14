Home » Investing » My 2 Favourite Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Before 2024

My 2 Favourite Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Before 2024

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock and another top bank could offer terrific value for dividend hunters.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian banks got a nice boost on Wednesday, as markets rocketed on the back of a dovish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Though lower interest rates may not be, in itself, the best thing for the big banks, I think that the odds of a soft landing have increased drastically. In any case, a lack of recession (or a short-lived one) couldn’t be more positive for the big banks, many of which have braced for a downturn for numerous quarters now.

Undoubtedly, it feels like a slowdown of sorts has already arrived! In any case, the banks have been in recovery mode since the market bottomed back in October. And I think the banking scene is full of value for those looking to grab a nice yield for the long haul.

Lower rates, lower inflation ahead?

Many investors have likely been on edge over elevated rates and what remains of high inflation. With inflation retreating, it should come as no shocker that the Federal Reserve is open to a trio of rate cuts in the new year. The economy has been on wobbly legs, after all. And as inflation fades away, rate cuts may just be able to put the economy on some stronger footing.

Without further ado, let’s look at two banks that are at or around the top of my watchlist as rate fears begin to ease.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) was a scary stock to own earlier this year when regional banks in the states were under serious pressure. At the time, TD was in the running to acquire one of the regional banks in First Horizons — a deal that was ultimately terminated in the heat of the regional banking chaos. This provided a bit of relief to shares of TD initially.

In the following months, though, TD stock lagged pretty badly. As it stands today, the bank is likely overcapitalized after not following through on any major acquisitions, making the bank a “steady ship” that can sail through a rough patch without toppling over.

Indeed, I’d like to see TD pursue a regional deal down south in the new year. But I don’t think we’ll get a deal. That is unless the banking sector is in for an unpleasant surprise.

With a 5.03% dividend yield and recent hiring in the investment banking side, I view TD stock as a bargain that can fare well, regardless of what rates do next year.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a dirt-cheap Canadian bank that may be most appealing to the deep-value crowd and the passive-income seekers. Sure, the bank has been under a storm of headwinds, but who can resist a dividend yield close to the 7% mark? Indeed, Bank of Nova Scotia stock also has its international exposure (think the Latin American business), making it a great way to diverify from a geographical perspective.

At writing, the stock goes for 10.54 times trailing price to earnings. Underwhelming quarters have acted as a drag on the stock. But with low expectations, I believe, comes a greater chance of impressing. Sure, it’s hard to imagine the $75.4 billion bank impressing in today’s rocky environment. Regardless, I think a bet on BNS stock will pay off in five years’ time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

TD and Royal Bank’s Earnings Show That Canada’s Economy Is Still Safe

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) recently put out their Q4 earnings. They were not bad.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

CIBC Stock: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is up more than 20% in recent weeks. Are more gain on the way?

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada or Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's compare and contrast Royal Bank (TSX:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to decide which is the better pick right now.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Invest $20/Day for $826,967 in 30 Years

| Kay Ng

Save and invest a little every month as soon as you can for reasonable returns in solid dividend stocks and…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank Stock Worth a Buy These Days?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I find RY stock attractive to buy now, despite its disappointing performance in the last two years.

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Blue-Chip Stocks for December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top TSX blue-chip stocks I find really attractive to buy in December 2023.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Bank Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The sooner you start earning dividend income, the earlier you could retire, and at one point, you can even live…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Hack to Get Monthly Dividend Income From Big Six Banks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This hack has got to be the best way to create a diversified portfolio while still making huge cash through…

Read more »