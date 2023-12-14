Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 14

The main TSX index could trade on a firm note at the open today, as investors continue to assess the Fed’s latest statement and economic projections.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks across sectors bounced back sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve not only decided to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5% for the third consecutive meeting but also hinted toward the possibility of multiple rate cuts in the next year. As the latest shift in the American central bank’s monetary stance gave investors a reason to cheer, the S&P/TSX Composite Index zoomed up by 396 points, or 2%, yesterday to settle at 20,629 — its highest closing level since May 2023.

A shift in the Fed’s monetary stance

Interestingly, based on its latest economic projections, the Fed now expects the federal funds rate to be in a range of 3.9% to 5.4% in 2024, lower than its earlier projection range of 4.4% to 6.1%.

Besides the Fed’s big announcement, the release of cooler-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data for November also added optimism. While all main market sectors ended in the green, metal mining, real estate, healthcare, and utility stocks led the TSX rally in the last session.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

As the Fed’s decision led to a positive turnaround in metals prices across the board, mining stocks like K92 Mining, Orla Mining, First Majestic Silver, IAMGOLD, and First Quantum Minerals jumped by at least 9.8% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

In contrast, NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) were the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they slipped by more than 2% each.

The weakness in Dollarama stock came even as the Canadian value retailer announced its upbeat October quarter results before the market opening bell on Wednesday. During the quarter, the company’s total revenue rose 14.6% year over year to $1.5 billion. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 31.4% from a year ago to $0.92 per share, exceeding Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $0.86 per share. Despite the recent declines, however, DOL stock is still up 22.5% on a year-to-date basis.

According to the daily trade volume data, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Cenovus Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the day’s most heavily traded stocks on the TSX.

TSX today

After rebounding sharply in the last session, commodity prices across the board traded on a firm note early Thursday morning, pointing to a slightly higher open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly retail sales and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning. Overall, most TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors continue to closely assess the Fed’s latest economic projections and statement.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed Empire Company and Enghouse Systems are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on December 14.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Surge Past $2,000/Ounce

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider gaining exposure to blue-chip mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Mining Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are mining stocks that Canadian investors shouldn't ignore.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Is Heating Up: 2 Smart Ways to Invest

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and another top-tier gold miner could deliver going into 2024.

Read more »

Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks on the TSX today have been upgraded to outperformers by analysts, making them solid buys this December.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of an important consumer inflation report from the United States could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks the Answer to Canada’s Growing Interest Rate Dilemma?

| Andrew Button

Interest rates are rising and gold stocks like GoldMining Inc (TSX:GOLD) are rising alongside them.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

Dividends From the Deep: Can Cameco’s Uranium Resurgence Boost Payouts?

| Andrew Button

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock pays a dividend. Could the recent rise in uranium prices take it higher?

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could weigh on TSX stocks today, as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

Read more »