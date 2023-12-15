Home » Investing » The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in December 2023

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in December 2023

Watch Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another Canadian property play this month.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian REITs (real estate investment trusts) were long overdue for the substantial bounce they got on Wednesday. Indeed, a dovish tilt by America’s central bank could be a sign that the Bank of Canada may also be nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Low rates are good news for capital-intensive REITs, which can really benefit from lower costs of borrowing. Less cash paid in interest on loans means more cash to invest in growth projects and perhaps a bit more cash flows to distribute back to loyal shareholders.

Indeed, it’s been all too easy to overlook the Canadian REIT space after all the pain they’ve been through. However, as the tides begin to turn, I view the space as worth checking out, whether you’re looking for momentum, income, value, or all of the above!

Let’s have a closer look at two Canadian REITs that I’d be inclined to stash at the top of my passive-income-focused watchlist this December.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) isn’t a heavyweight yield contender, with its relatively puny 2.72% yield. That said, it’s one of the most compelling growth REITs that could be in for considerable gains over the next two to three years if rates do retreat further from current levels.

Growth REITs are similar to stocks when it comes to volatility. And after last week’s nearly 7% pop, I think it could be off to the races again for the residential REIT with impressive exposure in the Vancouver and Toronto rental scenes.

Sure, it’s hard to chase such a sharp spike in shares. But I view the residential property play as still relatively undervalued, given the type of lower-rate world that may still be ahead. Further, the rental property portfolio seems unmatched at this juncture. All considered, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT looks like one of the best (and perhaps timeliest) picks this December.

H&R REIT

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) shares touched down with the trough of 2020 just a few weeks ago. More recently, shares are warming up again, up over 8% in the past week. Indeed, it’s not hard to imagine the REIT broke many hearts when it was forced to slash its distribution. But as rates turn lower and management looks to improve H&R’s property portfolio, it may be time to get back in.

The REIT has also been very active in selling off some of its properties. Looking ahead, I’m a fan of the new H&R REIT and the current valuation. Yes, the REIT was put in a bad spot during the early days of the pandemic. But shares have been punished, and recent moves, I believe, have been heavily discounted by many investors.

The 6% yield seems ripe for picking, in my opinion, especially if you’re in the belief that rates are headed much lower from current levels.

The Foolish bottom line for REIT investors

I like the roadmap for the REITs going into 2024. It’s not just lower rates, either. Valuations still seem depressed, and as they pick up where they left off, I wouldn’t dare bet against them as they look to put in more days like the ones enjoyed this Wednesday.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Juggernauts Poised to Shine in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another steady dividend stock that's a great source of passive income and growth.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Investing

3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Can Claim Before the End of 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest benefits derived from the CRA in a low-cost index fund and gain big from the power of compounding over…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $558 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Brian Paradza, CFA

An investment in First National Financial stock could boost TFSA income. This dividend ETF could offer better risk-adjusted income streams.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Investing

My 3 Favourite TSX Mining Stocks for December 2023

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking top-tier mining stocks on the TSX, here are three top Canadian options I think are worth diving…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks You’ll Likely Regret Not Buying While They’re This Cheap

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two undervalued bank stocks on the TSX you can buy at a bargain today.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $250 a Month to Target a $4,433 Yearly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Building a passive income portfolio early can be rewarding. A $250 monthly investment can give you a $4,400 annual passive…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

3 Retail Stocks That Could Be Tough to Stop in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Consider Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and other retail stocks to play a return of the consumer in 2024.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Better Than GICs: First National Financial Stock Pays a Magnificent 6.35% Yield

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a colossal 6.35% yield. Is it better than the much safer GICs?

Read more »