Home » Investing » These 2 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

These 2 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

These top TSX dividend stocks still look undervalued.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors interested in passive income are looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy for their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios. In an uncertain economic environment, it makes sense to choose stocks with good track records of dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) recently increased the dividend by 3.1% for 2024. The move is the 29th consecutive annual dividend hike from the energy infrastructure giant. Enbridge generated solid third-quarter (Q3) 2023 results and is on track to hit its guidance for the year. Looking ahead, the business is expected to deliver growth in distributable cash flow in 2024.

Enbridge trades close to $47.50 at the time of writing compared to $59 at the high point last year.

The drop appears overdone, and the stock still looks cheap, even after the bounce off the 2022 lows that have occurred in the past few weeks.

Enbridge continues to invest in growth opportunities. The company has agreed to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States for $14 billion. In addition, Enbridge is working through $25 billion in capital projects.

The addition of the natural gas utilities is part of an ongoing strategy to diversify the revenue stream. Enbridge’s core oil and natural gas transmission infrastructure remains strategically important, but the company is also pursuing export and renewable energy opportunities to tap shifting trends.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a 7.7% dividend yield.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) raised its dividend by 4.4% in September. The hike extends the annual streak of increases to 50 years.

Fortis has $66 billion in utility assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities. Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated operations. This means cash flow should be predictable and reliable.

Fortis has a $25 billion capital program on the go that is expected to boost the rate base by more than 6% per year through 2028. The resulting increase in cash flow should support planned annual dividend growth of 4-6% over the next five years. In an uncertain economic environment, this is good guidance.

Fortis trades near $55 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $64 at the peak last year. Investors who buy the dip can get a 4.3% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

Enbridge and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks still look cheap and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Juggernauts Poised to Shine in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another steady dividend stock that's a great source of passive income and growth.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $558 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Brian Paradza, CFA

An investment in First National Financial stock could boost TFSA income. This dividend ETF could offer better risk-adjusted income streams.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Better Than GICs: First National Financial Stock Pays a Magnificent 6.35% Yield

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a colossal 6.35% yield. Is it better than the much safer GICs?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Mistake Costing Canadians Millions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Holding cash instead of more income-producing assets like dividend stocks in a TFSA could cost Canadians millions.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn $500 Monthly, Completely Tax-Free

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 in tax-free passive income every month with only one efficient tax strategy.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Northland Power Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Northland Power stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 in New TFSA Room for 2024: Here’s What I’ll Buy

| Andrew Button

With my $7,000 in new 2024 TFSA contribution room I'll be adding dividend stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN).

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna Stock a Buy in December 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

The expected improvement in the economic environment amid potential interest rate cuts next year could help Magna stock rally.

Read more »