Home » Investing » Why goeasy Stock Has Surged 44% This Quarter So Far

Why goeasy Stock Has Surged 44% This Quarter So Far

These fundamental factors could help GSY stock maintain its upward momentum in the future.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) have staged a spectacular rally in the fourth quarter so far after sliding 3.6% in the previous quarter. GSY stock has already risen about 44% in the ongoing quarter to currently trade at $153.43 per share, increasing its market cap to $2.5 billion. In comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen 5.6% gains so far in the December quarter.

Before we explore whether goeasy stock could maintain this positive momentum in the coming quarters, let’s review some main fundamental factors that could be responsible for driving it higher of late.

Top factors responsible for goeasy stock’s recent rally

If you’re unfamiliar with its operations, goeasy is a Mississauga-based financial services company that primarily focuses on providing nonprime leasing and lending services to consumers. The company mainly offers loans and other financial products to people who might not have access to traditional banking services, including people with less-than-perfect credit scores or who need loans for smaller amounts that big banks might not offer. So, mainly goeasy makes money by charging interest on the loans with an aim to make borrowing money easier and more accessible for a wider range of people.

As we know, the Bank of Canada has rapidly raised interest rates since the start of 2022, making it difficult for consumers to borrow money. But goeasy’s ability to maintain strong loan originations and financial growth, despite difficult borrowing conditions could be the primary reason behind its strong share price rally in recent months.

Last month, goeasy announced its upbeat third-quarter results, which gave its investors another reason to cheer. During the quarter, the company’s loan originations stood strong at $722 million, reflecting a 13% YoY (year-over-year) increase with the help of a record volume of credit applications. As a result, its third-quarter revenue jumped 22.7% from a year ago to $321.7 million. The benefits of scale also helped goeasy post a 29.1% YoY jump in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $3.81 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $3.48 per share. To add optimism, its adjusted net profit margin last quarter expanded to 20.3% from 18.5% a year ago.

Could GSY stock maintain its upward momentum?

It’s important to note that the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve have been holding interest rates steady for the last three consecutive meetings with inflation already showing early signs of cooling down. In fact, in its latest monetary policy event held on December 13, the Fed hinted toward the possibility of multiple interest rate cuts in the next year.

As the Bank of Canada is likely to adopt a similar monetary policy stance in the coming meetings, we can expect borrowing conditions and overall economic outlook to gradually improve. This could increase the demand for goeasy’s financial services, especially auto loans. Considering that, goeasy could continue to maintain strong financial growth trends in the next year, which can help its share prices inch up further, making GSY stock look attractive to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Undervalued Stocks for Multi-Fold Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high growth prospects and attractive valuation, I believe these three undervalued stocks are an excellent addition to your…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Mistake Costing Canadians Millions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Holding cash instead of more income-producing assets like dividend stocks in a TFSA could cost Canadians millions.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn $500 Monthly, Completely Tax-Free

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 in tax-free passive income every month with only one efficient tax strategy.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: Huge Value or About to Bomb?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has been quite successful in the last few years while the market is down. But can it…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Down 14% Since 52-Week Highs, is TD Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has been going through a hail storm of issues, and they could end up getting worse before…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Northland Power Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Northland Power stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Might Be the Dividend Play of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock stands out as one of my top dividend picks for the extremely long term.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 in New TFSA Room for 2024: Here’s What I’ll Buy

| Andrew Button

With my $7,000 in new 2024 TFSA contribution room I'll be adding dividend stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN).

Read more »