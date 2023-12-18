Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 18

TSX stocks could remain volatile this week, as investors await the domestic consumer inflation report and other important economic data.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The stock market in Canada turned bearish on Friday after weak U.S. manufacturing data and the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s mixed comments about inflation and the economy seemingly took a toll on investors’ sentiments. After reaching its highest level in more than 18 months the previous day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 250 points, or 1.2%, in the last session to settle at 20,529.

While all key market sectors ended the session in red, heavy losses in financials, consumer noncyclicals, and energy stocks primarily dragged the TSX benchmark downward.

Notably, in his latest speech at his speech at Canadian Club Toronto, Macklem highlighted that “it’s still too early to consider cutting our policy rate” and “further declines in inflation will likely be gradual.”

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, NovaGold Resources, Ballard Power Systems, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, and Cogeco Communications were the worst-performing TSX stocks on December 15, as they dived by at least 5% each.

In contrast, shares of Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) jumped 4% to $34.68 per share, trimming its year-to-date losses to 3.6%. This rally in ENGH stock came a day after the Markham-headquartered firm released its largely better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in October), Enghouse’s sales rose 14% year over year to $123.1 million with the help of the expansion of its recurring revenue base. Even as weakness in software license revenue drove its adjusted quarterly earnings down 32.8% from a year ago to $0.45 per share, its earnings figure exceeded analysts’ expectations of $0.42 per share.

Gildan Activewear and Dye & Durham were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 3.7% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were going sideways early Monday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, TSX stocks could remain volatile, as Canadian investors await the domestic consumer inflation report, along with other important economic data from the United States, scheduled to be released later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Cogeco Communications, Enbridge, and Gildan Activewear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $250 a Month to Target a $4,433 Yearly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Building a passive income portfolio early can be rewarding. A $250 monthly investment can give you a $4,400 annual passive…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Sneha Nahata

Capitalize on clean energy demand by investing in renewable energy stocks like Brookfield.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Is it Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor is well positioned as Canada's leading integrated oil and gas company, with strong returns and a very attractive valuation.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties Stock Is Down 12% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Freehold Royalties down over 10% this year, and after it just made more acquisitions, is it one of the…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation report and the Fed’s monetary policy event will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its stable cash flows, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, Enbridge would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Enbridge allow TFSA investors to earn a steady stream of dividend income and benefit from…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is one of the best oil stocks to buy today, as it's generating strong returns and remains undervalued.

Read more »