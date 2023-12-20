Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Bears in the Market: Why it’s the Best Time for Canadians to Diversify

Bears in the Market: Why it’s the Best Time for Canadians to Diversify

Are you worried about the market? Don’t be! It’s the best time for Canadians to diversify!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Because of the stock market’s terrible performance in 2022, many investors were worried about what might happen in 2023. In fact, many investors carried bearish sentiments through the year, thinking the worst had yet to come. However, it’s during times like these that investors should take advantage of and diversify their portfolios. In this article, I’ll discuss three top stocks that I would suggest that Canadians consider buying today.

One of the best stocks around

If there’s one stock that Canadians should take advantage of whenever they can, it’s Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This stock has been one of the best performers on the TSX since its initial public offering. In fact, since 2006, Constellation Software stock has gained about 17,500%! Very few companies have been able to generate similar gains while offering such a low-risk profile.

If you’ve never heard of Constellation Software, that’s likely because the company doesn’t operate a consumer-facing business. Instead, it operates in the background, acquiring vertical market software businesses. Upon acquisition, Constellation Software provides the resources necessary to turn those businesses into exceptional business units. The company’s strategy has proven to be very successful so far, and I’m very confident that it will continue to grow in the coming years.

One of my favourite dividend stocks

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another stock that Canadians should take advantage of when opportunities arise. This is a large multinational utility company. Fortis provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. In 2022, Fortis reported an annual revenue of about $11 billion.

Fortis is very well known within the financial space for its outstanding dividend history. With a 50-year dividend-growth streak, that’s currently the second-longest streak of its kind in Canada. Even more impressively, Fortis has already announced its plans to continue growing its dividend through to 2028 at a rate of 4% to 6%. If you’re interested in a dependable stock that shouldn’t see major slowdowns during a recession, then Fortis may be one to consider.

A solid stock for your portfolio

Finally, investors should consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) during downturns. In my opinion, this stock isn’t immune to recessions and market slowdowns. However, because of its positioning within one of Canada’s most dominant industries, I’m very confident that it has the ability to recover after prolonged periods of economic uncertainty. Bank of Nova Scotia is one of the Big Five. It sits among Canada’s top five banks in terms of assets under management, market cap, and revenue.

Just like Fortis, Bank of Nova Scotia is a tremendous dividend stock. This company has been paying shareholders a dividend since 1833. For those keeping track, that represents 190 years of continued dividend distributions. Considering how many downturns have occurred over that period, and the fact that Bank of Nova Scotia has managed to maintain its dividend payments, I would be very comfortable holding this stock in my portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia, Constellation Software, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Constellation Software, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Resilience and Returns: The Dual Appeal of Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Park your money in these quality Canadian dividend stocks on dips if you seek resilience and long-term returns.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

TFII Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has fallen from grace, but recently started climbing upwards again. Here's why analysts think it should be…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Stocks for Beginners

Can Canada’s Dividend Aristocrats Keep it Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend Aristocrats have done well in recent months as investors seek passive income, but what does the future hold?

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Aerospace and Defence Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today for Huge 2024 Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two aerospace and defence stocks have proven they can climb back, even during some of the hardest periods, and…

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Is Dollarama stock a good buy after its recent declines? Let’s find out.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock have a strong future ahead, even during a bear market.

Read more »

Adult family preparing dinner on Christmas Day
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation has hurt food stocks, but as these companies see a recovery, share prices should come soaring back upwards.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »