Home » Investing » 3 Reasons I’m Buying Restaurant Brands Stock Today

3 Reasons I’m Buying Restaurant Brands Stock Today

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) stock remains a top pick of mine heading into 2024 and in the years to come.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a multinational quick-service restaurant company operating in Canada, the U.S., and many other countries across the globe. It serves customers around the world with popular banners, including Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs. 

Here are three reasons why I’m continuing to buy Restaurant Brands stock and will hold it for the long term.

A top dividend stock to buy for the long term

The prominent fast-food QSR company Restaurant Brands currently carries an impressive market cap of $46 billion. Now, trading near an all-time high (roughly $103 per share), the question many investors are focused on is whether Restaurant Brands can continue higher from here.

That said, I think the investing rationale for QSR stock is more robust than that. The company’s dividend yield is one key factor I continue to focus on, in addition to its rather attractive valuation at roughly 26 times earnings.

Specifically, looking at Restaurant Brand’s dividend yield of more than 3%, it’s clear that this is a top stock to consider for income in retirement. A mix of positive same-store sales growth, dividend growth, and stability make a 3% yield look a lot more attractive, particularly as bond yields continue to decline.

Dividend continues to grow

On that note, Restaurant Brands has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years. Since its IPO, the company’s payout has increased more than 25%, and I think there’s plenty of room for dividend growth over time, so long as the company’s bottom-line numbers come in as expected. Sales growth of 11% and earnings growth of 5% are expected for the coming year, and I expect the company’s dividend to grow roughly in line with its earnings over the long term.

Restaurant Brands has one of the best current dividend yields in its sector, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon. The company’s practice of increasing its dividends over the past five years has been attracting long-term investors for quite some time. Furthermore, QSR also offers a share-buyback option. To date, this company has received approvals to buy back US$1 billion in its own shares over the past two years. 

Growth remains robust

In terms of Restaurant Brands’s top line, there’s plenty for long-term investors to like as well. The company has seen compounded annual growth of more than 5% over the past five years. This comes as Restaurant Brands’s management team clearly places a greater emphasis on growing its top line.

Same-store sales growth has continued to shine through as a key metric investors continue to focus on for Restaurant Brands. Indeed, while the company’s footprint continues to grow and new locations continue to be opened in high-growth markets, existing locations are seeing robust sales numbers. This suggests that as inflation comes down, margins should expand, positioning this company well to see its bottom line expand.

Restaurant Brands International boasts a portfolio of 30,000 restaurants internationally. This provides enough space for this business to grow in the forthcoming years, as it is foreseeing a major growth potential from Asian countries, such as India and China.

This company also announced its plans to modify its senior credit facilities to grow its maturity and other related changes. 

Bottom line

To conclude, Restaurant Brands International’s financial growth faced major obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Despite these headwinds, the company has seen its stock price soar higher once again, as investors seek defensive and stable options in the market.

Accordingly, for those looking for a safe place to hide out in 2024, QSR stock remains among my top picks right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Investing

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Robin Brown

Here's what you should do if you want a shot at $1 million in 20 years or less.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 is an opportune time to buy dividend stocks on the dip and lock in higher yield…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as WSP Global should be on top your shopping list if you aim to generate outsized…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have outshined the broader markets and have the potential to make you rich.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

This 7.35% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly dividend stock without the volatility? Consider this top stock that provides monthly income, without the risk.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy After its Third-Quarter Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and solid third-quarter performance, Dollarama would be an excellent long-term bet.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Bank Stocks

Retirees: Canadian Bank Preferred Shares Offer Copious Yield

| Andrew Button

Canadian banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) have very high-yield preferred shares.

Read more »