Home » Investing » 3 Standout Stocks to Buy in December With $5,000

3 Standout Stocks to Buy in December With $5,000

For long-term investors seeking value in today’s rather pricey market, here are three standout stocks to consider as long-term holdings.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Do you have a bit of extra cash lying around? Instead of keeping it in your savings account, consider purchasing some outstanding stocks with around $5,000. However, you will have to pick stocks with strong financials, demonstrated profitability in previous years, preferably solid dividend yields, and growth prospects in the years to come.

With these criteria in mind, here are three standout stocks I think are worth buying right now.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top energy delivery and transmission player, with more than 90% of its assets invested in the infrastructure sector. This is a utility company that’s not only committed to providing its clientele with consistent service (gas and electricity) but is also working on executing a clean energy strategy to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Indeed, that’s a big goal, considering the company’s core business involves delivering natural gas and electricity to its base.

Fortis has increasingly been diversifying its utility base, taking small stakes in global utilities operations and other clean energy generation companies. With strong recent third-quarter (Q3) earnings that beat expectations, Fortis has continued to provide bottom-line growth to investors. This increased cash flow has flowed not only into the company’s capital budget but back to shareholders. Fortis’s dividend growth strategy (50 straight years of dividend hikes) should continue to provide value to long-term investors for decades to come.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an energy transportation company with a massive customer base primarily in North America. The company aims to achieve a transition from non-renewable source-based energy to clean and green energy sources. Currently, Enbridge is implementing advanced low-carbon energy technologies and increasing its exposure to other cleaner energy sources such as renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and other forms of clean energy.

Enbridge is the third-largest natural gas supplier in North America. It aims to deliver affordable, secure, and reliable energy through its four primary means of operation, which are gas utilities and storage, liquid pipelines, renewable energy, and natural gas pipelines.

Moreover, the company has recently announced its 2024 financial guidance, where it declared that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will likely grow from $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion. Also, Enbridge expects its distributable cash flow per share to grow from $5.40 to $5.80, making it a lucrative dividend stock to invest in right now.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) operates as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). It holds a portfolio of 322 industrial assets totaling approximately 70.6 million square feet of leasable area across the markets of Canada, the United States, and Europe. 

Recently, the company released its Q3 results, which highlighted some impressive fundamental strengths. The REIT reported 10.4% growth in its diluted fund from operations. Its net rental income also grew 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

As long as industrial real estate remains in high demand (which it should, considering the supply/demand fundamentals of this asset class), Dream Industrial should continue to perform well over time. Personally, I like this stock due to its mix of solid long-term growth and its robust dividend yield, which currently sits at 5.2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

6 CRA Tax Breaks to Save Money in the New Year

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) give you a generous tax credit.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks have proven essential during a bear market. Both to consumers as well as those investing in them.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their impressive yields, their strong growth prospects make these two Canadian monthly dividend stocks very attractive to buy.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Robin Brown

Here's what you should do if you want a shot at $1 million in 20 years or less.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 is an opportune time to buy dividend stocks on the dip and lock in higher yield…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as WSP Global should be on top your shopping list if you aim to generate outsized…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have outshined the broader markets and have the potential to make you rich.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

This 7.35% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly dividend stock without the volatility? Consider this top stock that provides monthly income, without the risk.

Read more »