Home » Investing » One Little-Known CRA Rule All Married Canadians Should Know

One Little-Known CRA Rule All Married Canadians Should Know

The spousal RRSP contribution tax break can save you money. You can also invest your contributions in dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Are you married?

If so, did you know that you enjoy certain tax benefits that your single counterparts do not?

As a general rule, spouses can share investments, tax deductions, and other such goodies with one another. It allows the two spouses to lower their combined tax burden by transferring income to the lower earning partner. While a single Canadian earning $250,000 is going to be paying a ton of taxes, a married Canadian earning $250,000 or a spouse earning $30,000 can transfer a lot of his/her income to the lower earnings spouse, lowering their combined tax burden.

Or at least, that’s how it has worked for most of Canada’s history. In 2019, the Federal Government cracked down on income splitting, and now there are fewer ways in which it can be done. In general, split income is now taxed at the higher earning partner’s marginal tax rate. There are exceptions, such as transferring 10% of shares in a business to the lower earning partner. But it’s mostly business owners who benefit from income splitting today.

There’s no need to fear, though. There are still plenty of arcane rules in the tax code that allow married couples to lower their tax bills. In this article, I will explore one such rule that survived the Federal Government’s 2019 crackdown on income splitting.

The spousal RRSP contribution tax break

The spousal RRSP contribution tax break is a rule that allows the higher earning partner in a couple to make contributions to the lower earning partner’s RRSP, and have the contributions count against the higher earning partner’s limit. Higher earning people have higher RRSP contribution limits. The absolute maximum an annual RRSP limit can be is $30,780. So, let’s say you’re earning $250,000 and your partner is earning $20,000. Your limit will likely be $30,780 while your spouse’s will probably be something like $3,600.

How much you could save

RRSP contributions lower your tax bill. To go with the example started above: let’s say you make $15,780 in contributions to your own RRSP, then $15,000 to your partner’s RRSP. Your partner can still make his/her $3,600 contribution, in which case your partner gets $18,600 in RRSP money, but most of the tax refund goes to you, so you save more on taxes than two cohabiting unmarried partners would by doing the same thing. Specifically, you save $15,390 (assuming a 50% marginal tax rate) and your partner saves $720 (assuming a 20% marginal tax rate). An unmarried couple could achieve similar tax savings by maxing out their own accounts, but could not do so with the $15,000 transfer. In other words, assuming the higher earning partner has room left over after funding his/her account, the spousal contribution rules facilitate savings, while allowing the lower-earning spouse to achieve a higher RRSP balance.

Don’t just make RRSP contributions… invest them!

Once you’ve made your RRSP contributions, you should invest the money. Good investments include index funds, GICs, and bonds. Dividend stocks are especially popular. Consider Royal Bank of Canada, (TSX:RY) for example. It’s a Canadian bank stock with a 4.3% dividend yield. If you hold RY stock in an RRSP for 30 years, you pay no dividends or capital gains taxes on it. This is a big advantage because, with such a high yield, RY stock could result in huge tax bills for its holders. Capital gains tax can be avoided by not selling, but dividend taxes have to be paid in any account that’s not an RRSP or TFSA. So, if you’re going to be making RRSP contributions, consider investing the money in dividend stocks like Royal Bank. The savings can be incredible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $850 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to earn $850/year with as little as $15,000 of TFSA cash? Here's a mini-portfolio for solid…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

6 CRA Tax Breaks to Save Money in the New Year

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) give you a generous tax credit.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their impressive yields, their strong growth prospects make these two Canadian monthly dividend stocks very attractive to buy.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 is an opportune time to buy dividend stocks on the dip and lock in higher yield…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

This 7.35% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly dividend stock without the volatility? Consider this top stock that provides monthly income, without the risk.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is on a roll. How high could TRP stock go next year?

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

Up 13% in a Month, Is CNR Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock (TSX:CNR) looks like it's on the recovery, but a recent report could bring shares downwards if not addressed…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $3,453 Per Year, Tax Free, With Zero Start-Up Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is great, but side hustles aren't passive. So, consider these methods and invest them for insane income at…

Read more »