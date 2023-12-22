Home » Investing » How to Earn $1,800 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 2024

How to Earn $1,800 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 2024

This strategy can put tax-free cash in your pocket next year while reducing portfolio risk.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation might be slowing, but that just means life is getting more expensive every month at a slower pace compared to last year. This presents a challenge for people who need to boost their income to cover higher living costs without getting hit with a bigger tax bill.

One strategy to increase returns on savings to help offset the budget jump in 2024 is to hold income-generating investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

TFSA advantages

Any income that is generated inside a TFSA is beyond the reach of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and can go straight into your pocket. This helps everyone, but seniors who collect Old Age Security (OAS) get an added benefit. The TFSA earnings are not counted toward the CRA’s net world income calculation used to determine the OAS clawback.

In the 2023 income year, for example, every dollar of net world income above $86,912 will result in a 15-cent cut to the total OAS received in the July 2024 to June 2025 payment period. If possible, it makes sense to earn investment income inside a TFSA rather than in a taxable trading account.

The TFSA limit in 2024 will be $7,000. This is an increase of $500 from 2023 and will bring the cumulative maximum contribution space per person to $95,000. Everyone has a different level of savings, but the TFSA gives Canadians an opportunity to earn some tax-free income to help pay the bills.

Dividend stocks or GICs?

Canadian dividend stocks have been moving higher over the past two months after a steep slide that pushed the share prices of many top TSX dividend payers to oversold levels. Savvy investors who managed to buy at the bottom are already sitting on nice gains and locked in great dividend yields. Investors who missed the bounce can still find undervalued stocks that offer high yields and strong track records of dividend growth.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) just raised its dividend for the 29th consecutive year. The stock offers a 7.75% dividend yield at the current price.

BCE (TSX:BCE) still looks cheap and now provides a dividend yield of 7.5%. The communications giant has increased the dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years.

Rates paid on Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) rose as high as 6% this year but are moving lower as bond yields fall on the anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024. Investors can still get non-cashable GIC rates above 5% from some Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) members. The downside of a GIC is that the invested money is not available during the GIC term, and the rate of return is fixed. However, insured GICs are 100% safe, whereas stock prices can fall below the purchase price, and dividends sometimes get cut.

The right mix of dividend stocks and GICs depends on the desired return, the need for access to the cash, and the person’s risk tolerance.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

It is possible to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and high-yield dividend stocks to get an average yield of 6% right now. On a TFSA of just $30,000, this would generate $1,800 in tax-free income next year that won’t bump you into a higher tax bracket or put OAS at risk of a clawback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Pay Off Debt and Make $429K (or More!) in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By bringing down your budget, investing what you can, and staying consistent, you can create more cash than you ever…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally as Rates Retreat

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and another dividend play may finally be worth checking out, as rates peak and retreat!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks offer dividends and returns, with shares already climbing as I write this!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $5,700 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can reduce risk while delivering attractive tax-free yields.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Sienna Stock for its 8.3% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sienna (TSX:SIA) stock is a strong dividend stock that's only getting stronger, as it continues to bring down costs and…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 53% Year to Date, Is goeasy Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock may have seen massive growth recently, but more is due to come, even all the way through…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

One Little-Known CRA Rule All Married Canadians Should Know

| Andrew Button

The spousal RRSP contribution tax break can save you money. You can also invest your contributions in dividend stocks like…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $850 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to earn $850/year with as little as $15,000 of TFSA cash? Here's a mini-portfolio for solid…

Read more »