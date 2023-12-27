Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Don’t Overlook These Canadian Large-Cap Stocks Just Because They’re Everywhere

Don’t Overlook These Canadian Large-Cap Stocks Just Because They’re Everywhere

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three to consider today!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

When investors think of growth opportunities in the stock market, they often turn towards recent initial public offerings (IPOs) and other high-risk investments. However, contrary to popular belief, large-cap stocks can also provide investors with outstanding — and, in some cases, market-beating — returns. In addition to that, large-cap stocks tend to be more stable than smaller growth stocks, making them very appealing investments.

In this article, I’ll discuss three of my favourite Canadian large-cap stocks.

The largest stock in my portfolio

The single largest holding in my portfolio is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This is a name that should be very familiar to experienced investors but maybe not to those who are newer to the market. Constellation Software is a consolidator within the tech space. In other words, its business is to acquire smaller businesses and integrate them into its massive network of companies. Since its founding in the mid-1990s, Constellation Software has managed to optimize its business practices.

This can be illustrated by Constellation Software’s stock chart. Since its IPO, the stock has gained more than 17,600%! If you had invested $10,000 in this stock around the time of its IPO in 2006, you’d be a millionaire today. Despite its massive gains, Constellation Software stock has shown no signs of slowing down. Over the past year, it has gained nearly 53%. In my opinion, as long as its founder, Mark Leonard, continues to lead this company, I will be fully confident in allocating a large portion of my portfolio towards it.

Another great stock to consider

Investors should also consider buying shares in Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN). This stock was previously known as Brookfield Asset Management prior to a spinoff, resulting in a new stock under the same name. However, today’s Brookfield Corporation is essentially the exact same as the old Brookfield Asset Management. This company operates a portfolio of assets totalling about $850 billion. It has exposure to the insurance, renewable utility, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity industries.

Over the past year, Brookfield Corporation stock has gained about 23%. Although that’s not nearly as impressive as the return generated by Constellation Software, it’s important to put it into perspective. The TSX has gained just north of 7% over the same period. In other words, Brookfield Corporation — a company with a boring business — has managed to outperform the broader market by three times. Those are returns that I’d welcome in my portfolio any day of the week.

One stock that I wish I owned

Finally, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a stock that many Canadians — including me — have been sleeping on for far too long. This company operates more than 14,000 convenience store locations across 25 countries and continents. If you’re unfamiliar with this company, perhaps you know the other banners that it operates under, which include the likes of Circle K, On the Run, Daisy Mart, and many more.

With a market cap of about $73 billion, Alimentation Couche-Tard is actually a lot bigger of a company than most Canadians think it is. Over the past year, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has gained more than 27%. In addition to that outstanding growth, this stock offers investors a very intriguing dividend that has grown 10-fold since 2013. That represents a compound annual growth rate of about 27%. Every way you look at it, Alimentation Couche-Tard deserves a spot in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Brookfield and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Stocks for Beginners

Royal Bank of Canada: The King of Dividends in the Banking Sector?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) has long been the biggest, but it has also proven to be the best of the…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These renewable energy stocks are perfect for any portfolio, whether you plan to hold them for a short or a…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Up 14% in a Week, Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) saw shares rise 14% last week, but more is certainly on the way for this still undervalued…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Growing Rates

| Kay Ng

Investors should aim to buy these utility stocks on dips to earn solid dividend income and long-term returns.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has gone up, down, and all around. But these days analysts believe the company is due to…

Read more »

Striking match creates fire and light.
Stocks for Beginners

Just Released: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

The Motley Fool's yearly list of "Starter Stocks" is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Banking on Stability: Canadian Banks With Consistent Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian banks can offer safety and security, as well as dividends. These banks have remained the most consistent in the…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks have proven essential during a bear market. Both to consumers as well as those investing in them.

Read more »