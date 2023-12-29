Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 29

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 29

With its 8% year-to-date gains, the main TSX index remains on track to end 2023 in the green territory.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After reaching its highest level in more than 18 months in the previous session, the Canadian stock market turned negative on Thursday, as weakening crude oil and metals prices weighed on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 87 points, or 0.4%, yesterday to 20,929, a day after settling above the key 21,000 level.

Even as healthcare and technology stocks continued to attract renewed buying, heavy losses in commodity-linked sectors like mining and energy pressured the main TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) dived by more than 7% to $9.48 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in EFR stock came a day after the American lithium firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Astron Corporation to jointly develop the Australia-based Donald Mineral Sands Project with an aim to secure a large-scale source of rare earth minerals for a U.S.-based supply chain.

The project, which is expected to start in 2026, could provide Energy Fuels with 7,000 to 14,000 tonnes of rare earth element concentrate annually, strengthening its position as a supplier for the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors. Despite the recent losses, however, EFR stock is still up 13.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Torex Gold Resources, Seabridge Gold, and Filo were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by over 4% each.

On the flip side, Tilray Brands and Bausch Health Companies jumped by at least 3.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Power Corporation of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the five most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially silver and copper, were trading on a bearish note early Friday morning, which could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, traders may see any minor pullback in most fundamentally strong TSX stocks as a buying opportunity because growing hopes of interest rate cuts could continue to drive the index upward in the near term. Overall, the Canadian market benchmark remains on track to end the year 2023 on a positive note, as it currently trades with 8% year-to-date gains after sliding by 8.7% in 2022.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

The TFSA Change in 2024 That Will Make You Richer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The increased size of the TFSA contribution limit in 2024 is an opportunity to become richer and build a fortune…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 7.65% Yield?

| Demetris Afxentiou

One of the main reasons investors love Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is for its dividend. But should you buy Enbridge stock just…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just settled above the psychologically important 21,000 level for the first time in over 18 months.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing bullish momentum in the commodity prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two energy stocks.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some big dividends? These Canadian energy stocks dish out some very attractive payouts today.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are an excellent…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »