Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Watch When This Dividend Powerhouse Shares Its Latest Earnings

What to Watch When This Dividend Powerhouse Shares Its Latest Earnings

Methanex stock (TSX:MX) had a rough year, which ended on a bit of a high note, though revenue was down. So what can investors expect next?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Methanex (TSX:MX) has long been known as one of those stable stocks that really any investor should feel comfortable owning. Because of this Methanex stock has also become known as a stable dividend provider, currently with a 1.54% dividend yield.

However, earnings are due out on April 25. So let’s look at what investors should dive into if they’re considering Methanex stock on the TSX today.

About Methanex 

Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol. Methanex was founded in 1968 in Canada. Initially, it was a subsidiary of Canadian petrochemical company Westcoast Transmission Co. Ltd. In 1992, Methanex became an independent company through a management buyout.

Now, Methanex stock primarily produces and markets methanol, a versatile chemical building block used in numerous industrial applications, including the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and various plastics. Methanol is also used as a fuel additive and in the production of renewable fuels.

Given its essential use, Methanex stock expanded and operates production facilities in several countries, including Canada, the United States, Chile, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago. These facilities are strategically located near sources of natural gas, which is the primary feedstock for methanol production.

Beyond earnings

Despite this, shares haven’t been performing so great over the last year. And to figure out why, let’s look at how Methanex stock has performed through its earnings. That way we can tell if there has been momentum, positively or negatively.

For the second quarter, net income came in at $57 million, with revenue at $939 million. Production hit 1.658 million tonnes. By the third quarter, net income plunged to $24 million, with revenue down to $823 million, and production at 1.545 million tonnes.

Methanex stock managed to improve by the fourth quarter, but still not back to earlier levels. Net income came in at just $33 million, with revenue at $922 million. Both lower than second quarter levels. Yet production improved, hitting 1.779 million tonnes. The year also saw improvements year over year, with 6.642 million tonnes produced. However, revenue was down year-over-year at $3.723 billion compared to $4.311 billion in 2022, and nearly half the net income at $174 million.

What to watch

The company needs sales. Production is up, and that’s fantastic. But it doesn’t mean anything if Methanex stock can’t sell the products. Production for 2024 now looks like it could be higher than 2023 results. And again, great, but it needs to sell that product.

So now, when looking at Methanex stock and its results, consider looking beyond production. Granted, that must be up as well. And should be with its G3 project up and running. However, there needs to also be an overall improvement in revenue and net income. What’s more, hopefully there will be more results from management stating how the company believes it will perform in 2024. And how it expects to grow its revenue in the year to come, or not. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks Already Worth Your While

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future of energy stocks? Leave your worries in the past with these three energy stocks…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Canadian Investors: 2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Energy is one of the heaviest sectors in Canada and has some of the most generous and trusted dividend payers…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy in April 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Energy prices have soared higher than expected. That is a big plus for Canadian energy stocks. Here are three great…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $10,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Enbridge's big dividend yield isn't free money. Here's why.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how a $5,000 lump-sum investment in BEP.UN would have worked out from 2023 to present.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Here Is Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a no-brainer dividend stock worth holding for the long term, here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks Set for a Wave of Rising Dividends

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy companies are rewarding shareholders as they focus on sustainable financial performance.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Top TSX Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some stocks you can buy and hold forever. Here's one top pick that won't disappoint investors anytime soon.

Read more »