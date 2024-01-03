Home » Investing » Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk

Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk

SNC Lavalin (TSX:ATRL) stock is roaring higher, but the company faces political risks.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes, the fastest-rising stocks are actually the riskiest. Although you might envy somebody who bought such a stock near its all-time lows, it doesn’t mean you should buy today. First, stocks that rise a lot in a short timeframe tend to give investors a bumpy: if you’d bought early, would you have had the stomach to hold it all the way up? Second, sometimes companies just stop performing well at a fundamental level, and then what you see is a declining share price that never reverses.

In this article, I’ll explore one Canadian company with a hidden risk factor that may make it not worth its rapidly rising stock price.

SNC Lavalin/AtkinsRealis

AtkinsRealis (TSX:ATRL) is a Canadian contractor that was formerly known as SNC Lavalin. The company’s stock has really been ripping this year, up an astounding 72% over the last 12 months. It’s no secret why this is happening: the company’s sales are up 26% over that period. Earnings (AKA profits) are down over that period. However, the company turned profitable in the most recent quarter, a period in which it earned $0.36 per share. That was up from $0.01 in the same quarter a year before. That’s a 3,500% one-year growth rate — it’s not surprising that the stock is up after that happened. This is a rate of growth you don’t see very often.

Granted, a big part of why it was possible was because ATRL’s margins were so tiny in the year-ago quarter. As Warren Buffett says, size is the anchor of performance. AtkinsRealis had only $1.2 million in total profit in the year-ago quarter — if that sounds like a lot to you, remember that we’re talking about a major corporation here — so it’s not surprising that ATRL grew tremendously. Think of a college student whose best-paying job ever was fast food, who graduates and then becomes a doctor. That’s the kind of growth that can happen when you start from a small base.

A bad reputation

Having established that ATRL is growing rapidly as a company and seeing its stock price appreciate, it’s time to look at that “risk factor” mentioned at the start of the article:

It’s the company’s reputation.

Back when it was known as SNC Lavalin, the company was embroiled in a major scandal, where it was accused of bribing a Libyan official by paying him $1.9 million in travel expenses. The scandal reached the highest level of Canadian politics, as Justin Trudeau was accused of covering for the company. In the end, SNC Lavalin admitted wrongdoing and got fined.

Foolish takeaway

Peter Lynch once said, “Companies only change their names when they get married or have a bad reputation to cover for.” In AtkinsRealis’s case, it’s clearly the latter. The company has not married (i.e., merged with or been acquired by another), so its name change was obviously to direct investors’ attention away from its misdeeds. This company is performing well financially this year, but the aura of corruption around it leaves intelligent investors feeling skeptical.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices could help the main TSX index open on a bullish note on the first trading…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Have You Rolling in Green

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland (TSX:NPI) stock could be a major winner in the next year, especially with the company getting back to normal…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their excellent record of dividend growth and solid underlying businesses, these two energy stocks are a perfect addition to…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 29

| Jitendra Parashar

With its 8% year-to-date gains, the main TSX index remains on track to end 2023 in the green territory.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

The TFSA Change in 2024 That Will Make You Richer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The increased size of the TFSA contribution limit in 2024 is an opportunity to become richer and build a fortune…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 7.65% Yield?

| Demetris Afxentiou

One of the main reasons investors love Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is for its dividend. But should you buy Enbridge stock just…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just settled above the psychologically important 21,000 level for the first time in over 18 months.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing bullish momentum in the commodity prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »