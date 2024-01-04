Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Growth stocks like these have already been climbing, but there is even more on the way for those wanting in on the action for 2024 and beyond.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors continue to focus on how dividend stocks can provide them with some extra income in 2024. However, it’s just as important to also consider growth stocks. Growth stocks can provide you with extra income in returns. However, not all are alike.

As we’ve learned in the last few years, investors need to be careful with growth stocks. While some might climb and keep on climbing, others surge only to drop. So, here are three I would consider investing if you have $3,000 to invest today.

Cameco

While most renewable energy stocks have seen a drop when it comes to investor interest, Cameco (TSX:CCO) isn’t one of them. The world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer continues to see shares climb as more and more countries seek out clean energy production.

Yet Cameco stock remains the top choice as reactors are built around the world. This looks like it will continue to be the case for at least the next decade, if not longer. Therefore, if you’re looking for an investment in growth stocks to last at least the next 10 years, I would certainly consider this stock.

Right now, Cameco stock is up a whopping 85% in the last year alone. That could only climb higher as the company continues to make partnerships and acquisitions that will lead to further share growth.

Shopify

We certainly need to talk about Shopify (TSX:SHOP), as it continues its rise into the three-digit share price. The company is still less than half of its all-time high of $228 per share. But as a bull market eventually arrives, it’s likely Shopify stock could increase back to its once-great status.

For now, the tech stock has learned from its mistakes. It refocused on e-commerce growth, putting any profits it has back into the company to create the best platform for its businesses. And while those businesses focus on small- and medium-sized growth, the company has made clear that these small businesses are the future’s enterprise companies.

With so much growth already behind it, analysts believe there is still so much more to come. For now, shares are a whopping 94% in the last year. Again, basically, any positive announcement at this stage leads to even more growth for the tech stock.

WELL Health

Finally, an easy buy right now is to consider WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). WELL stock surged to greatness during the pandemic when virtual healthcare was a must. However, it then slumped into nothingness, as investors wanted nothing to do with the pandemic or tech stocks.

Now, the tides may start turning again. And they already have for WELL stock, as the company continued record results quarter after quarter, both organically and through acquisitions. More revenue and profits should continue fairly easily for the stock in the future, especially as it continues to expand both in Canada and the United States.

So, with shares price at just $3.75 per share as of writing, this stock is an absolute steal. One that could easily double in the next year and climb even higher beyond 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

The Bulls Are Coming: 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Get Ahead

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy in 2024 amid growing expectations of a bull…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

1 Value Stock Down 35% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canfor (TSX:CFX) stock could be one of the best value stocks to pick up these days; it's undervalued by 35%…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down in the dumps now, but it remains highly undervalued considering its strong fundamentals.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Here are five high-quality Canadian stocks Canadians should consider buying and holding for years and decades in their TFSA.

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Air Canada Stock? Here’s My Take

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key fundamental factors that make Air Canada stock look way too undervalued to buy in 2024.

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered Dollarama (TSX:DOL) lately? Here's a trio of reasons why you should buy Dollarama stock right now.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why Magna International Is a No-Brainer Value Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) has been climbing back once more, but still offers huge value for long-term minded investors.

Read more »

A celebrity is photographed on a red carpet.
Stocks for Beginners

Can You Guess the 10 Most Popular Canadian Stocks? (If You Own Them, You Might Be Losing Out.)

| Iain Butler

The list is woefully predictable.

Read more »