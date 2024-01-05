Home » Investing » Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 10 Years?

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 10 Years?

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a high dividend yield, but can the company afford to keep the dividends coming?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
pipe metal texture inside

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s highest yielding large-cap dividend stocks. With a 7.5% dividend yield, it can produce a very large amount of passive income. For example, if you invest $100,000 into ENB stock, and the payout doesn’t change, you will get $7,500 back in annual dividend income. Historically, the dividend payout has actually risen rather than stay constant. So, if past history is any indicator, you’ll keep getting large and growing dividend payments if you invest in ENB stock.

Unfortunately, with stocks, past history is not always such a good indicator. There are many cases in history of companies doing well consistently over many decades, only to abruptly fail after a change in management – the release of a disruptive new technology, or the entry of a new competitor to the market. In this article, I will attempt to gauge where Enbridge will be in 10 years’ time, by looking at the present trends in its business.

Growing revenue

Historically, Enbridge’s revenue has been stable, with a tendency toward slight positive growth. Over the last 10 years, it has grown its revenue at 3.8% CAGR, which is quite good. On the other hand, the five-year revenue growth rate shows a slight decline: -0.8% CAGR. Enbridge’s stock is flat over the last five years, and honestly, the way the stock is trading is congruent with how the company is doing. Profit does not always conform to revenue, however, so let’s look at how Enbridge is doing on the earnings front.

Earnings trend: mixed

In the most recent quarter, Enbridge delivered the following earnings metrics:

  • $9.8 billion in revenue, down 15%.
  • $1.8 billion in operating income (EBIT), down 0.49%.
  • $621 million in net income, down 55%.
  • $0.32 in earnings per share (EPS), down 59%.

As you can see, the most recent quarter was quite disappointing, with negative growth in every single income statement category. On the other hand, the situation in the trailing 12-month (ttm) period was a little better, boasting metrics like:

  • $33 billion in revenue, down 12.6%.
  • $6.9 billion in EBIT, up 15%.
  • $2.2 billion in net income, down 42%.
  • $1.10 in earnings per share (EPS), down 44%.

As you can see, most of the growth rates are negative here too, but at least there was a little positive growth in EBIT.

Is there anything going on at Enbridge that could cause these trends to reverse? In the short term, there’s not much, although an increase in oil shipments would help. The company is going to have to re-route one of its pipelines that runs through Wisconsin, that’s likely to cost a lot of money, which will hurt earnings.

Conclusion: Dividend growth will be slower going forward

Looking at a variety of different factors, including value, growth and profitability, it looks like Enbridge’s dividend growth will be slower in the future compared to what it was in the past. That doesn’t mean the stock isn’t a buy, but it does mean that future results may be tame compared to the company’s fast growth days in the 1990s and 2000s.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in January

| Adam Othman

With 2024 starting on a positive momentum for stock market investing, these three TSX energy stocks are excellent buys right…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Could This Low-Performing Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) looks like a strong choice for future growth, but how long will investors have to wait?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Early morning gains in crude oil and a rebound in metals prices could lift the commodity-heavy TSX index at the…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk

| Andrew Button

SNC Lavalin (TSX:ATRL) stock is roaring higher, but the company faces political risks.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices could help the main TSX index open on a bullish note on the first trading…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Have You Rolling in Green

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland (TSX:NPI) stock could be a major winner in the next year, especially with the company getting back to normal…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their excellent record of dividend growth and solid underlying businesses, these two energy stocks are a perfect addition to…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 29

| Jitendra Parashar

With its 8% year-to-date gains, the main TSX index remains on track to end 2023 in the green territory.

Read more »