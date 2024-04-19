Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Is Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Here Is Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

For investors looking for a no-brainer dividend stock worth holding for the long term, here’s why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be on the list.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s most popular stocks and has certainly provided some of the best returns of dividend proxies int he market over the long term. Enbridge has returned more than 600% returns over the past 20 years, not including dividends. And it’s the company’s status as a leading dividend stock that has so many investors enamoured by this name.

With a dividend yield of nearly 8% a year and the amount of consistency this pipeline operator provides, it’s no wonder shares are trading near an all-time high. Let’s dive into why Enbridge remains a no-brainer dividend stock worth holding right now.

A TSX goliath

As one of the largest pipeline operators in North America, Enbridge has a relatively simple-to-understand business model. The company provides energy transportation services to large oil companies, mainly located in Western Canada. This heavy crude requires the appropriate track, which Enbridge has laid, with plans to expand certain portions of its network.

Over time, Enbridge should continue to benefit from higher energy prices and an increased focus on energy independence. In order for the North American energy complex to work, Enbridge is going to need to play a vital role. The company’s sky-high dividend yield and long-term capital-appreciation profile are all thanks to a steady stream of cash flows that have resulted from tens of billions of dollars of investment over the years.

Enbridge derives approximately 98% of its earnings from investment-grade customers with long-term inflation-linked contracts. In addition, the company’s stable and durable earnings have helped it to increase its cash flows every year by 10% on average over the past three decades. For investors looking for stability, this is certainly a top bond proxy in that regard.

Financial performance remains strong

Enbridge’s valuation has continued to hold steady this year in large part due to the company’s high debt load. While some of its debt will need to be refinanced down the road, Enbridge has done a good job of paying down its higher-interest debt first. And if interest rates do decline, it’s clear that Enbridge stock will be a key beneficiary.

That said, the company’s 2023 results showed strong earnings growth, from $2.6 billion the year prior to $5.8 billion last year. Adjusted earnings came in roughly flat due in part to higher interest rates. Thus, I think at least over the next few years, Enbrdige will be a stock many investors use to bet on the direction of interest rate moves.

Is Enbridge stock a buy?

It’s my view that Enbridge stock remains among the top bond proxies in the market right now. It’s hard to find an 8% yield of this quality, and that’s just the way it’s going to be for some time.

Yes, it’s possible to get short-term, risk-free bond income at around 5.3% right now. But for investors betting on a shifting monetary policy environment and seeking dividend equity exposure, Enbridge should remain a top pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks Set for a Wave of Rising Dividends

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy companies are rewarding shareholders as they focus on sustainable financial performance.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Top TSX Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some stocks you can buy and hold forever. Here's one top pick that won't disappoint investors anytime soon.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its juicy and sustainable dividends, Enbridge’s improving long-term growth prospects make it a reliable stock to hold for the…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why TC Energy Stock Is Down 9% in a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock has fallen by 9% in the last month, as it continues to divest assets to strengthen…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

If You Like Cenovus Energy, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Cenovus Energy is a standout performer in 2024, but two high-yield oil stocks could attract more income-focused investors.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge now offers a dividend yield near 8%.

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 17.1% to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An underperforming growth stock is a buy right now following its latest business wins and new growth catalysts.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of Parkland Are Rising This Week

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Parkland stock is rallying higher as investors expect shareholder calls to take action will create shareholder value.

Read more »