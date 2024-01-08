Home » Investing » Here’s Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Here’s Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Investing in Enbridge stock will enable you to earn high and worry-free dividend yield of nearly 7.5%.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking regular passive income could consider stocks of the companies that offer regular dividend payouts. Notably, a few dividend-paying stocks continue to pay and consistently increase their dividends regardless of the volatility in the stock market, making them a reliable source of income irrespective of economic cycles.

Fortunately, the TSX has several Dividend Aristocrats that have been paying and growing their dividends for decades. These companies have well-established businesses, a growing earnings base, and solid fundamentals that allow them to enhance their shareholders’ value in all market conditions. 

In this context, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) emerges as a notable company to earn a steady income. Notably, this Canadian stock boasts an impressive track record of dividend payouts and offers a compelling and high yield. Let’s explore the reasons that make Enbridge a no-brainer dividend stock. 

Enbridge: a no-brainer dividend stock

Investing in Enbridge stock will enable you to earn worry-free dividend income. The company owns a high-quality energy infrastructure business and transports oil and gas. Additionally, it has a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets and owns a regulated natural gas utility business. 

Enbridge’s key role in the North American energy value chain, supported by diversified businesses, ensures a consistently high utilization rate of its assets. The high asset utilization rate enables the company to generate strong distributable cash flows (DCF) irrespective of economic situations and supports higher dividend payouts. 

It’s worth noting that Enbridge has a solid track record of regular dividend payments spanning over 69 years. Notably, the company has not only maintained but also increased its dividend even in the face of economic downturns, which is a testament to its solid business model and resilient payouts. 

In November 2023, Enbridge announced a 3.1% increase in its quarterly dividend. The increased dividend will be payable on March 1, 2024. Including the recent hike, Enbridge has extended its streak of dividend increases to 29 consecutive years. Further, Enbridge raised its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 10% during that period, the highest among its peers. 

Enbridge’s management highlighted that growing its dividend remains an important component of the company’s investor value proposition. This indicates the potential for ongoing dividend growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the company’s targeted payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF is viable in the long run. These favourable factors reinforce my optimistic outlook and position Enbridge as a top stock for passive income. Furthermore, with a noteworthy yield of 7.5%, calculated based on its closing price of $49.06 on January 5, Enbridge remains an attractive investment.

The bottom line

Enbridge’s highly diversified cash flows and sustained investments in conventional and green energy assets position it well to capitalize on the energy demand and consistently deliver solid DCF per share. Further, its power-purchase agreements, regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks, and low-risk commercial arrangements bode well for future growth. 

Enbridge has secured an additional $7 billion in organic projects over the past year, significantly expanding its secured backlog to $25 billion. These multi-billion secured projects will enable the company to generate predictable growth in the years ahead, bolstering its ability to provide higher payouts. Additionally, Enbridge’s strategic acquisitions will likely boost its earnings and dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 70% from all-time highs, Cardinal Energy is a TSX dividend stock, which offers you a forward yield of 11.3%.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TSX growth stocks such as Softchoice can help shareholders generate outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Stop Work and Live Off Dividends?

| Robin Brown

Want to retire early? Here's how much cash you might need to quit work and live off your investment income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality dividend growth stocks such as Enbridge should be part of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

3 Things About CNR Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a very popular dividend stock that has compounded at high rates over the years.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Bought This Week

| Adam Othman

These three blue-chip dividend stocks trade at prices too attractive to ignore

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

goeasy is a cheap TSX stock trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates in January 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Simply Shouldn’t Be Overlooked in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks should be some of the best performers in 2024, offering value for long-term holders on the TSX…

Read more »