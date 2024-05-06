Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Companies I’m Watching Closely This Earnings Week

3 Companies I’m Watching Closely This Earnings Week

I will be watching Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (TSX:BEPC) earnings release closely.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

A significant number of Canadian companies are reporting earnings this week. Some of them are major, well-known Canadian corporations; others are smaller outfits. Among the companies reporting this week is last week’s biggest headline-maker, a green energy company that signed the biggest clean energy deal in history.

In this article, I will explore three Canadian companies I’m watching closely this earnings week, starting with the history-maker just mentioned.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is the parent company of Brookfield Renewable Corporation, a company that just signed history’s biggest-ever clean energy deal with Microsoft. The deal will see Brookfield Renewable supply Microsoft with 10.5 gigawatts of green energy for its facilities in North America and Europe. Brookfield Renewable itself reported last week, but Brookfield’s release is still to come.

Brookfield Renewable’s Microsoft deal is very enticing. However, there is much more to Brookfield than just that. The company is also involved in insurance, asset management and real estate. It has many different partnerships that trade on the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange.

When Brookfield releases its earnings on May 9, investors will get to see how well the company’s many subsidiaries performed. Interest rates have been a concern for this company, as it (or, more accurately, its partially owned subsidiaries) has a lot of debt. So, investors will want to pay close attention to interest expenses in Brookfield’s earnings release.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is another Brookfield company. It reports on May 8. Brookfield Asset Management is the most profitable of all the Brookfield companies, with a 45% net income margin (i.e., profit generated per dollar of revenue).

There will be a lot to watch in Brookfield Asset Management’s upcoming release. First, we will get to see how much fee income the company generated in the second quarter. Second, we’ll get some indications as to how much interest the company’s funds are seeing. Third, we’ll get a host of operational updates that will tell a lot about how BAM is performing overall.

Unlike Brookfield Corp, BAM has almost no debt, so interest expense is not a concern here. On the whole, I’d expect good things.

Shopify

Last but not least we have Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Canada’s very own unicorn tech company. Shopify is known for its rapid historical growth, which has slowed down somewhat in recent years. Investors expect the company to grow its revenue by high percentages when it reports its earnings on May 8. If revenue and earnings growth slow down, the company’s stock could take a beating.

Shopify has a lot of things going for it. It has a high market share, making it the dominant e-commerce shopping cart company in the world. It has a relatively low-fee model compared to some of its alternatives, making it attractive to vendors. Finally, it recently became free cash flow positive after years of not being profitable, which points to the possibility of a prosperous future. Shopify is Canada’s best-known technology stock for a reason. With rapid growth and newfound profitability, it gives investors a lot to be excited about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $500 to invest in Canadian dividend stocks? Here are three quality stocks for growing streams of safe dividend income.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

Soaring Dividends: 2 TSX Stocks Delivering Value at All-Time Highs

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these value TSX dividend stocks today can help you lock in high dividend yields and strong returns over the…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks sport a high dividend growth rate and are known for consistently rewarding their shareholders with increased cash.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for May 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two blue-chip stocks are up in 2023, sure, but have seen even more growth in the last few decades.…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $33 Per Month Tax-Free by Doing Nothing

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold monthly paying dividend stocks such as Exchange Income in your TFSA to begin a tax-free stream of passive income…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy on a Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down more than 20% over the past year and now offers a great dividend yield.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks saw major growth after earnings that promised more was coming in the future. And now could…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in May 2024: TSX Telecommunication Services Sector

| Puja Tayal

The telecommunication services sector is currently going through an upheaval. It is a good time to buy these stocks.

Read more »