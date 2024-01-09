Home » Investing » Opinion: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2024

Opinion: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2024

Small-cap TSX stocks such as Well Health and goeasy are trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Investing in profitable small-cap stocks can help long-term investors beat the broader markets by a wide margin. Typically, small-cap companies grow at a faster pace compared to their larger counterparts. So, if these companies can successfully grow earnings in line with or faster than sales, they will likely deliver market-beating returns over time.

Here are two of the best small-cap TSX stocks you can consider buying in January 2024.

goeasy stock

Part of the financial lending industry, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has returned over 1,000% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains over the past decade. Down 27% from all-time highs, goeasy stock is valued at $2.63 billion by market cap and offers you a dividend yield of 2.4%.

In the last two years, companies in the financial sector have trailed the broader markets due to rising interest rates, resulting in a tepid lending environment and higher delinquencies.

Despite these macro headwinds, goeasy increased loan originations by 13% to $722 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. It ended the quarter with a loan portfolio of $3.43 billion, an increase of 33% year over year, while sales were up 23% at $322 million. goeasy’s adjusted earnings also rose 29% to $3.81 per share in the quarter.

goeasy’s stellar lending growth was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which surged 30%. Moreover, it experienced stable credit and payment performance with a net charge-off rate of 8.8% in Q3, down from 9.3% in the year-ago quarter.

A net charge-off is basically the difference between gross charge-offs and recoveries of delinquent debt and a lower multiple is favourable.

Priced at nine times forward earnings, GSY is among the cheapest growth stocks in Canada, given it is forecast to increase earnings by 20% annually in 2023 and 2024.

Its earnings expansion should also fuel dividend hikes. In the last 10 years, goeasy has raised dividends by more than 15% annually.

Well Health stock

Similar to goeasy, Well Health (TSX:WELL) has also delivered stellar returns to shareholders. The health-tech stock went public in April 2016 and has gained roughly 3,800% in less than eight years. Down 58% from record highs, Well Health stock is valued at $918 million by market cap.

The company ended Q3 with record patient visits and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) while reporting over $200 million in quarterly sales for the first time. It expects to increase sales to $900 million in 2024, up from just $570 million in 2022.

In the last three quarters, Well Health increased organic sales by 16% year over year. Its improving bottom line allowed Well Health to improve the balance sheet in Q3 and report a net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA multiple of 2.6 times, down from 2.9 times in the same period last year.

Equipped with a strong growth profile, Well Health stock trades at less than 1.2 times forward sales. Analysts remain bullish and expect the small-cap TSX stock to more than double in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

