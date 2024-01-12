Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Are you looking for a great stock that can provide growth and income for decades? Investors may want to buy Enbridge stock for that and more.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

There are few investments on the market today that can provide a handsome income and offer massive long-term growth potential. One exception to that is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and here’s why you may want to buy Enbridge stock right now.

Reason #1: A defensive, lucrative, yet stable revenue stream

Enbridge is best known for its lucrative pipeline segment, and there’s a good reason for that. Apart from generating the bulk of its revenue from its crude and natural gas pipeline networks, Enbridge hauls massive amounts of oil and gas.

Specifically, Enbridge transports nearly one-third of all North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market. That fact handily makes Enbridge one of the most defensive options on the market.

Impressive as it is, that’s not the only reason to buy Enbridge stock now.

Reason #2: Enbridge is more than oil and gas pipelines

While Enbridge is best known for its pipeline business, that’s not the only thing that this energy infrastructure behemoth offers investors.

Specifically, Enbridge also boasts a growing renewable energy portfolio. Enbridge has invested over $8 billion into the segment over the past two decades. Today, that portfolio comprises over 40 facilities located across North America and Europe. And like traditional utilities, that segment is bound by long-term regulated contracts that provide a steady stream of revenue.

Speaking of utilities, Enbridge also operates the largest natural gas utility in North America, with nearly seven million customers.

That unique mix may be reason enough for some investors to buy Enbridge stock, but there’s still more.

Reason #3: That juicy income

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to Enbridge is for the company’s dividend. Enbridge offers investors a juicy quarterly dividend, which, as of the time of writing, offers an insane 7.42% yield.

That easily makes Enbridge one of the better-paying dividend stocks on the market. By extension, it also means that investors who drop $30,000 into an Enbridge investment (as part of a larger diversified portfolio) can expect to earn over $2,200.

Even better, investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can opt to reinvest those dividends, allowing them to grow further.

And speaking of growth, Enbridge provides investors with an annual bump to that yield. The company has continued that tradition without fail for nearly three decades.

Buy Enbridge stock now

Despite the massive appeal that Enbridge boasts, the stock trades down over 10% over the trailing 12-month period. In other words, it’s a superb time to buy the stock at a discount.

In my opinion, Enbridge is an excellent long-term stock that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation data will be the key focus of TSX investors today.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has a long history of dividend increases, but what about returns? There, the stock tends to fall…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is it Now Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge rallied through Q4 last year. Are more gains on the way for ENB stock?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index just reached its highest closing level in more than 20 months.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Canadian Utilities Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is among the leading dividend growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider on dips moving forward.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening crude oil, natural gas, and metals prices could weigh on commodity-linked TSX stocks at the open today.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Is Making Moves to Totally Eclipse its Peers

| Adam Othman

TC Energy stock has had some interesting developments that might see it soar past its competition on the stock market…

Read more »