Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Retirees

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Retirees

Given their solid underlying businesses and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks are an excellent buy for retirees.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

With no regular income to meet their expenses, retirees will have less appetite for risk. They intend to protect their capital while earning a stable passive income. So, the following three dividend stocks are perfect for retirees, given their solid underlying businesses, healthy cash flows, and high dividend yields.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a midstream energy company that earns around 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from cost-of-service contracts and regulated assets. Further, approximately 80% of its EBITDA is inflation-indexed. So, it enjoys stable and predictable cash flows, thus allowing it to pay dividends uninterruptedly since 1954. Also, the Calgary-based energy company has hiked its dividend at an annualized rate of 10% for the previous 29 years, with its forward yield currently at a juicy 7.46%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge’s management provided its 2024 adjusted EBITDA and DCF (distributable cash flows)/share guidance in November, with the midpoint of the guidance representing year-over-year growth of 4% and 3%, respectively. The projects put into service acquisitions worth $3 billion in 2023. Optimization of its base businesses could boost its financials and cash flows. Besides, the company hopes to grow its DCF/share at 3% through 2025 and 5% after that, making its future payouts safe. So, Enbridge would be an excellent buy for retirees.

Fortis

Another stable Canadian stock that retirees can buy would be Fortis (TSX:FTS), which operates a highly regulated utility business. Given the essential nature of its business, Fortis’s financials are less susceptible to market volatility. It has delivered around 510% returns over the previous 20 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.5%. Further, the company has increased dividends for the last 50 years driven by its reliable performance. With a quarterly dividend of $0.59/share, FTS stock currently offers a healthy forward yield of 4.30%.

Further, Fortis has adopted a $25 billion capital investment plan, which could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.3% through 2028. Amid these growth initiatives, management is confident of raising its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028. Further, the company also strengthened its financial position by selling its stake in Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage Facilities for $400 million.

BCE

Although last year was challenging for the telecom sector, I am picking BCE (TSX:BCE) as my final pick due to the growing demand for telecommunication services. Besides, telecom companies enjoy stable cash flows due to their recurring revenue streams. Also, the high initial investment and regulatory approvals have created entry barriers for new players, allowing existing players to protect their market share.

Supported by its stable financials, BCE has consistently increased its dividend by over 5% yearly for the previous 15 years. Also, with a quarterly dividend of $0.9675/share, its forward yield is currently at 7.1%.

Further, BCE is expanding its 5G, 5G+, and broadband infrastructure to grow its market share and drive its financials. Additionally, analysts expect central banks to cut their benchmark interest rates amid signs of easing inflation. Given its capital-intensive business, the company could benefit from interest rate cuts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Fortis Stock Right Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rate increases now looking like they're in the rearview, here's why Fortis stock could be one of the…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Check Your Bank Account: Did You Just Get a GST/HST Tax Credit? (Here’s What to Do With It)

| Andrew Button

If you have a GST cheque, you may wish to invest it in dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners offers growing income starting with a cash distribution yield of 5.2%. It's a fair buy here.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Things About TELUS Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's dividend is safer than it looks. Here's something else smart investors know about Canada's third-largest telecom stock.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are already seeing a recovery, but offer even more in the near future. Add in substantial dividends…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy in January and Forget About for a Decade

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top dividend stocks long-term investors may want to consider in this current market, especially if…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks RRSP Investors Should Own in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why dividend-paying, blue-chip TSX stocks such as RBC can be a part of your RRSP portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are still on sale.

Read more »