Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

Are you looking for growth stocks to buy with $7,000 right now? Here are two top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

If you’re serious about generating massive wealth in the stock market, then it’s imperative that you focus on growth stocks. These are companies that have the ability to greatly outpace the market when stocks are rising. That’s in large part due to the cutting-edge nature of their businesses and propensity to push their industries in new directions.

Investors who choose to buy shares of growth stocks in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) could see even more gains, as those returns wouldn’t be subject to any income tax. In 2024, Canadians were given an additional $7,000 of contribution room in their TFSAs. If you’ve been 18 since 2009 and have never contributed to your TFSA, you could have $95,000 of contribution room available.

In this article, I’ll discuss two of the best growth stocks to buy with $7,000. These two companies have shown an ability to greatly outpace the market in recent times. I believe they could continue to grow at steady rates for years to come.

This is my favourite TSX growth stock

If I could only buy one TSX growth stock, it would likely be Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). For many Canadians, this may be the greatest stock that they haven’t heard of. One reason why Constellation Software continues to remain unknown to many Canadians is because it doesn’t operate a consumer-facing business. You won’t see Constellation Software’s name plastered everywhere you look.

This company operates in the background. It acquires vertical market software (VMS) businesses. Upon the closing of an acquisition, that business will have all of the resources needed to become an exceptional business unit in Constellation Software’s larger portfolio. What’s most important in Constellation Software’s business model is finding the right businesses to acquire. Over the years, it has managed to perfect its strategy.

That apt ability to acquire the right businesses has been reflected in Constellation Software’s stock price. With an all-time gain of more than 19,100%, this is likely the most successful stock in Canadian history. Constellation Software stock has gained more than 56% over the past year. I believe it could continue growing for a long time.

A company I believe in strongly

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the second growth stock that Canadians should consider buying right now. Unlike Constellation Software, this is a company that needs little introduction. Many Canadians will know this company for its e-commerce platform. Shopify’s outstanding platform has the ability to cater to anyone from first-time entrepreneurs to large-cap enterprises.

Shopify used to be Canada’s largest company by market cap. Unfortunately, after a more than 80% drop in its stock price, the company lost that title. Over the past year, however, Shopify stock has been booming. It has gained more than 120%. With e-commerce continuing to grow in penetration, and Shopify increasing its market share, I envision this stock growing even more over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Shopify Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may have doubled in share price this year, but that could certainly happen yet again in 2024.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could help you get rich by retirement? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks to Buy in January 2024

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for a great way to jump on the AI stocks bandwagon, look no further than these two…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking for value on the TSX? This beaten-down tech stock deserves a serious look.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

| Adam Othman

It's ambitious, to say the least, but there are a few high-growth stocks in Canada and the U.S. that may…

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

Is Nuvei Stock a Millionaire Maker? 

| Puja Tayal

To become a millionaire, consider investing in high-growth stocks and have patience. Can Nuvei stock be your millionaire maker?

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Tech Stocks

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet are three of the best stocks available on the Robinhood trading platform to buy and hold…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock has doubled in the last year, as continued growth and accelerating profitability take hold. Can it keep going?

Read more »