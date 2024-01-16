Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

This all-in-one ETF provides a comprehensive investment portfolio perfect for beginners

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

When venturing into the stock market for the first time, it’s tempting to jump in and start buying stocks, but doing so without any experience can lead to some harsh lessons.

I learned this the hard way back in 2017 when I invested in a marijuana penny stock, only to see my investment vanish. It’s a common mistake many new investors make, often driven by greed.

Even investing in single blue-chip stocks, which are shares in large, well-established companies known for their financial stability and reliability, isn’t foolproof. While these companies are less likely to go under, there’s still the risk of your investment stagnating, leading to long periods of flat or minimal returns.

For beginners, a more prudent approach to entering the stock market is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, much like stocks. They can offer a balance of risk and reward that’s especially suitable for those still learning the ropes of investing.

In the next sections, I’ll explain why ETFs are a great option for novice investors and share my top ETF pick for those just starting out in the stock market. Keep reading to find out!

Why use an ETF as a beginner investor?

Investing can seem like a complex puzzle, especially for beginners. One key piece of this puzzle is diversification, a critical strategy for managing risk and maximizing potential returns.

Let’s visualize diversification as a Russian nesting doll, with each layer representing a deeper level of diversification.

  1. Single stock: Imagine you own a single stock. This is like the smallest doll in the set. While owning a stock can offer high potential returns, it also carries significant risk. If the company underperforms, your investment suffers directly.
  2. Single sector: Now, think about investing in multiple stocks within a single sector, like technology or healthcare. This is the next and larger doll. This approach reduces risk compared to a single stock, as you’re not relying on the performance of just one company. However, sector-specific downturns can still impact your investment significantly.
  3. Single country: Expanding further, investing in stocks across various sectors within a single country offers a broader safety net. This level can cushion against sector-specific risks but is still vulnerable to country-specific economic challenges.
  4. Global stocks: Taking a step further, investing in global stocks diversifies your investment across different countries and sectors. This level offers protection against both sector-specific and country-specific downturns, but it’s primarily focused on stocks, meaning it’s still subject to greater volatility.
  5. Global stocks and bonds: The final and most comprehensive layer includes both global stocks and bonds. This combination balances the growth potential of stocks with the stability of bonds, offering a well-rounded investment approach.

By choosing an ETF, you can achieve this fifth level of diversification effortlessly. For a beginner investor, this means you can enjoy a diversified portfolio without the need for extensive research or deep market knowledge.

My ETF of choice

When it comes to choosing an ETF that embodies the concept of diversified investing with ease, I like Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO).

VGRO costs just 0.24%. To put it in perspective, that’s $24 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment. But what exactly do you get for this modest fee?

  1. Global stock exposure: VGRO invests about 80% of its portfolio in over 10,000 stocks. This vast array spans several major markets, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and even some parts of the Middle East.
  2. Bond stability and income: The remaining 20% of VGRO is invested in global bonds. Bonds, generally being less volatile than stocks, provide a cushion against market downturns and contribute to a more stable portfolio.

Your role as an investor in VGRO is straightforward: buy, hold, and reinvest dividends. This simplicity is especially appealing for beginners who may not have the time or expertise to manage a complex investment portfolio.

With VGRO, you’re not just buying an ETF; you’re investing in a comprehensive, globally diversified portfolio managed by one of the world’s leading investment firms.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Easy Stock Market Strategies for Beginners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors can do so much better than keeping their cash on the sidelines. All it takes is following these…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate stock (TSX:SGR.UN) seemed unstoppable, until inflation and interest rates rose. Now, what should investors do with the stock?

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

Opinion: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Investing is for the patient. Here are three Canadian stocks to buy this year that could really deliver in 10…

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why CNR Stock Is a No-Brainer Value Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock has over 100 years behind it, and yet investors remain wary given the near-term outlook for railway…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy 50 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $2,342/Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Picking up this dividend stock and holding it long term has proven successful in the past, and should prove even…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks Buffett Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks were just added to Warren Buffett's portfolio as spinoffs, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the buys!

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Reasons to Buy Air Canada Stock in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons that make Air Canada stock look really attractive to buy in 2024.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Yes, 2024 Is Actually the Perfect Time to Start Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This year is the year to get back into the market, with steals on some of the best companies all…

Read more »