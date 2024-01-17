Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Now?

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Now?

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, attractive dividend yield, and cheaper valuation, Enbridge would be an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated that the Federal Reserve could cut its benchmark interest rate slower than Wall Street’s expectations. Following Waller’s comments, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.5%. Further, I expect the equity markets to remain volatile this year amid the expectation of a global economic slowdown due to the impact of monetary tightening initiatives.

Given the uncertain outlook, investors should look to strengthen their portfolios through quality dividend stocks that generate stable cash flows and possess an excellent track record of dividend growth. Meanwhile, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has been paying dividends uninterruptedly for 69 years and has also increased its dividends for the last 29 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10%. So, let’s assess whether it would be an ideal buy in this environment by looking at its underlying business, recent performance, and growth prospects.

Enbridge’s 2023 performance

Enbridge is a diversified energy company transporting oil and natural gas across North America. Besides, it has exposure to natural gas utility, storage, and renewable energy businesses. It earns around 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from cost-to-service and contracted assets, making its financials less susceptible to economic cycles. Further, around 80% of its adjusted EBITDA is inflation-indexed, thus shielding its financials against rising prices.

Enbridge generated an adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion in the recently reported third-quarter earnings, representing a 3% increase from the previous year. Growth in its liquid pipeline and renewable power generation segments more than offset a decline in gas transmission, and midstream and gas distribution and storage segments to drive its adjusted EBITDA. The company also generated distributable cash flows of $2.6 billion, a 2.9% increase from the previous year’s quarter. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Enbridge’s growth prospects

Enbridge has signed separate agreements to acquire three U.S. utility companies from Dominion Energy for $14 billion. The acquisitions are accretive to the company’s DCFPS ( distributable cash flows per share) and adjusted EPS (earnings per share). Meanwhile, the increased contribution from high-quality utility businesses could further stabilize its cash flows. The company’s management hopes to complete these acquisitions by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the company has provided its 2024 guidance, with its adjusted EBITDA to come in between $16.6 billion and $17.2 billion and DCF/share between $5.40 and $5.80. The midpoint of the guidance represents year-over-year growth of 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively. These guidances exclude the contribution from the proposed acquisition of gas utility facilities.

Further, Enbridge’s management has also provided optimistic near-to-medium-term guidance, with its DCF/share to grow at a CAGR of 3% through 2025 and 5% after that. Given its healthy growth prospects and solid liquidity of $20.4 billion, the company is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth in the coming years.

Bottom line

Enbridge currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915/share, with a forward yield of 7.4%. Besides, its valuation also looks reasonable, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple at 17.8. Considering its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, attractive dividend yield, and cheaper valuation, I believe Enbridge would be an excellent buy in this volatile environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

green energy
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Canadian Utilities Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities stock (TSX:CU) has dropped significantly, and that could continue in 2024. But does that make it a great…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks Already Worth Your While

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These energy stocks are certainly worth your consideration on the TSX today, providing dividends and major growth for 2024.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Athabasca Oil While it’s Below $5?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap energy stock with enormous gains in the last two years and trading below $5 remains a buying opportunity…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Canadian Utilities Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares are valuable, the dividend is high, and growth is on the way for Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock on the…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a great stock that can provide growth and income for decades? Investors may want to buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation data will be the key focus of TSX investors today.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) has a long history of dividend increases, but what about returns? There, the stock tends to fall…

Read more »