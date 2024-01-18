Home » Investing » 3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Three relatively cheap stocks are great deals and strong buys on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for great deals on the TSX this month? If you are, three stocks should be worth your while. You’ll also be glad you bought them at their prices today.

Market analysts are optimistic about energy stocks this year, if not bullish. Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) and Enerflex (TSX:EFX) trade below $10 and have bright business outlooks. Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) has outperformed the big banks in 2023. The growth stock also stormed out of the gate to start 2024 and could soar higher when interest rate cuts begin.

Oil & gas exploration & production

Baytex Energy develops and produces crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. At $4.14 per share, this future top-tier North American oil producer pays a decent 2.17% dividend. Also, the stock had a 380.21% return in three years.  

Last month, the $3.5 billion company announced a board-approved exploration and development expenditures budget of $1.2 to $1.3 billion for 2024. Baytex could generate an average annual production of 150,000 to 156,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Its president and chief executive officer, Eric T. Greager, said the budget and five-year outlook demonstrates the strength of the diversified oil-weighted portfolio. “Our business is underpinned by strong drilling economics and greater than 10 years inventory across our portfolio, and our commitment to shareholder returns is expected to drive meaningful per-share growth in production and free cash flow,” said Greager.

Oil & gas equipment & services

Enerflex sees strong demand across its business units and geographic regions in which it operates in 2024. The $794.4 million company provides energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions globally. It partners with large and small operators in 23 countries.

This energy stock also pays dividends. At $6.41 per share, the yield is a modest but safe 1.56% (15.32% payout ratio). Enerflex’s focus this year is to generate free cash flow and improve its financial flexibility further. Management said the operating results will be underpinned by highly contracted energy infrastructure product lines and recurring revenues from after-market services.

Moreover, most of the $1.5 billion backlog as of December 31, 2023, should convert into revenues in the next 12 months. Because of robust long-term fundamentals for natural gas, providing meaningful shareholder returns and a sustainable dividend are top priorities.  

Hot fintech

Propel Holdings’s incredible run last year continues, as evidenced by its 15.57% year-to-date gain. Also, at $14.99 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 117.79%. The $514.6 million financial technology company boasts an artificial intelligence-powered online lending platform and caters to underserved consumers or borrowers.

With the strong revenue (+39%) and earnings (+47%) growth in the third quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2022, expect the stock to fly higher. Besides the solid financial position, Propel is confident about its profitable growth prospects and cash flow generation. An added caveat is future dividend growth (yield increased to 4.9% in September).  

Common objectives

Baytex Energy, Enerflex, and Propel have common objectives for shareholders: meaningful returns and generating strong free cash flow. All three are well positioned to reward current and prospective investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Adam Othman

When you select suitable long-term holdings, even if it's based on temporary factors like valuation, performance consistency is one of…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 31% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline Oil is a blue-chip dividend-paying TSX stock offering shareholders a tasty yield.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in best dividend stocks such as Canadian Utilities and Fortis can help you boost your passive income over time.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Kay Ng

Where you invest your TFSA contribution has to do with when you plan to use that money and your risk…

Read more »

Automated machines
Dividend Stocks

1 Value Stock Down 5.72% to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A stock with long-term potential and down year-to-date is a buying opportunity for value investors right now.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Canadian dividend ETFs are paying yields above 4.5% right now and feature monthly payments.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE a Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telecom stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) are often mentioned as drivers of growth and income for decades. But is BCE a…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

10% Yield: Is This TSX Small-Cap a Buy for its Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Timbercreek Financial is a high dividend TSX stock with a monthly payout, which trades at a reasonable valuation.

Read more »