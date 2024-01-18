Home » Investing » Passive Income 101: 1 Cheap High-Yielder to Buy and Hold Through 2030

Passive Income 101: 1 Cheap High-Yielder to Buy and Hold Through 2030

BCE (TSX:BCE) is just one high-yielder that makes sense to buy while rates are still elevated.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

High-yielders may deserve to be overlooked when rates only seem to climb higher by the quarter. With inflation starting to cool, though, rates are bound to fall. And though markets are pricing in a handful of rate cuts for the new year, I’d argue that the long-term trajectory for rates and inflation remains as promising as ever.

So, while markets may be too enthused about the cuts to come over the near term, I believe the next five years could prove prosperous for investors looking to bet on the dividend stocks that currently sport yields slightly on the higher side.

In this piece, we’ll look at one high-yielder that I don’t think will command as juicy of a yield six years from now, especially if rates settle. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) paves the way for potential deflation (or negative inflation).

The AI boom is a big deal, and it’s just getting started. As productivity gains kick into high gear, I think AI could be the force that takes absurdly high inflation to below the 2% target, a level of inflation that many would consider to be “ideal.”

Inflation and rates could begin to really cool in the coming year!

Now, inflation isn’t a bad thing per se, as long as it’s under control and at or below the 2% mark. However, when you have negative inflation, it can be tough to break out of a potential deflationary spiral.

Falling prices could entail lower demand for goods and, thus, less supply to meet the lower demand. It’s a cycle that can be tough to break, and the implications for consumers are less clear as people become less willing to spend as employment becomes hit with harder times.

Indeed, the AI impact on labour will be a major focus over the next six years. In any case, I think that in 2023, we’ll all be looking back on 2023 and 2024, as opportunities for long-term income investors to grab the higher yields on quality stocks while they last.

BCE stock: A nearly 7% yield that may not last long

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has always been a great source of steady income, but in recent years, the yield has really swelled to historic levels. I think the days of nearly 7% yields could be drawing to a close as rates begin to descend over the next several years.

Undoubtedly, lower rates are also a tailwind for BCE, which won’t have as much interest weighing down the firm’s ability to spend on wireless projects. As rates fall off, I expect BCE stock to move higher as its yield begins to fall, perhaps back to a normalized level of 5-6%.

BCE faces secular headwinds with its Bell Media division, but one has to think the matter has already been priced in after many quarters of relentless selling from investors.

The Foolish bottom line for passive-income investors

BCE stock doesn’t seem timely right here. It’s been a lacklustre investment since peaking in early 2022. That said, I expect the firm’s fortunes to turn before 2030 hits. If you seek income and gains over a six-year span, BCE stands out, in my opinion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in recession-resistant dividend stocks such as Great-West can help you earn a passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks for Retirees Who Love Generous Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great long-term dividend play to hang onto through the years if you seek income…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Sun Life and TD Bank should be part of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest When the Yield Curve Is Inverted

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves often portend a recession. Here are some ideal stock sectors for uncertain economic times.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks That Look Seriously Undervalued in January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and another top dividend play could help build dividend wealth through the decades.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

GFL Environmental is a blue-chip recession-resistant company growing at a consistent pace with a focus on earnings and debt.

Read more »

Online shopping
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in Slate Grocery REIT Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a sweet spot. A $10,000 investment now can give you $950 in annual passive…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Read more »