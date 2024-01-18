Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 18

Sliding commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after the much stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data made investors worried about the possibility that the Federal Reserve will not slash interest rates in the next meeting. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 253 points, or 1.2%, yesterday to settle at 20,695 — its lowest closing level of 2024.

While big losses in metals prices drove metal and mining stocks lower, heavy losses in other main market sectors like real estate, utilities, healthcare, and energy also accelerated the selloff in the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) tanked 6.7% to $12.66 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. These declines in FM stock came after a Reuters report said that the Vancouver-based metal miner had submitted a plan to Panama’s trade ministry to preserve its Cobre Panama copper mine after an unexpected operation halt.

Besides this news update, an intraday weakness in copper prices could also be responsible for driving First Quantum stock downward in the last session. Despite yesterday’s drop, FM stock is still up 16.7% on a month-to-date basis.

Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver, and New Gold were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged by more than 5% each.

On the flip side, Kinaxis and Parex Resources rose by at least 2.6% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, and Power Corporation of Canada were the exchange’s five most heavily traded stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed early Thursday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the latest weekly jobless claims, crude oil stockpiles, and monthly manufacturing data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Richelieu Hardware will announce its November quarter financial results on January 18. Street analysts expect the Saint Laurent-headquartered specialty hardware firm to report earnings of $0.53 per share with the help of $444 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Kinaxis, Parex Resources, and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Cameco Stock: This Stock is Poised for a Potential Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) may be the biggest uranium producer, but it may not be the best if you're looking for…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. retail sales report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today, as falling commodity prices weigh on stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to see low volatility today with the U.S. market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Barrick Gold Shares?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are great stocks that could do really well in 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await Thursday's U.S. consumer inflation report.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Mining and Materials Stocks to Buy for January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) and another intriguing miner could be in for more gains in 2024 (and beyond).

Read more »