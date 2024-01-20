Home » Investing » Is it Too Late to Buy goeasy Stock?

Is it Too Late to Buy goeasy Stock?

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has already seen shares rise 47% in the last year, but more is likely in the books for the stable credit company.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

There have been few stocks as successful as goeasy (TSX:GSY) over the last year. The alternative financial services company has seen shares climb by 47% in the last year alone, after all. However, they remain lower than their all-time highs achieved just a few short years back.

So, is the stock headed in that direction any time soon? Or is it too late to buy goeasy stock?

Around for a while

Part of the appeal of goeasy stock is that the company has been around for quite some time. goeasy stock came on the market back in 1993 through a reverse takeover. At that time, it was leasing furniture. It then went on to rebrand as easyhome, leasing and renting out furniture across Canada.

However, since then, the company expanded even further with easyfinancial, creating the goeasy stock that we know today. It now provides loans of every kind, expanding to achieve record loan originations quarter after quarter even up to today.

In fact, we’re now at a time when interest rates are sky high, causing companies like goeasy stock to be expected to fall. However, that hasn’t been the case! Should the company start to slow down?

goeasy doesn’t think so

It seems that management expects goeasy stock to continue climbing. The company recently renewed its normal course issuer bid to buy back shares. The company is now able to purchase for cancellation up to 1,270,245 common shares, about 10% of its float.

Analysts tend to agree, posting the stock as an outperformer in the market as of writing. The company is now positioned to see a strong three-year loan growth forecast, exceeding even higher estimates. This is supported by more record loan originations and stable credit performance.

Of course, there remains risk in the near term from credit cycles, but overall, goeasy stock has proven to have a strong management team. One that knows how to execute successfully against its three-year guidance. There should, therefore, be no issues demonstrating stable credit performance and seeing even more loan growth initiatives.

Bottom line

So, is goeasy stock a buy? Absolutely. Even as shares rise higher, goeasy stock continues to trade at a valuable 13.67 times earnings, valuable compared to the sector as a whole. It also offers a dividend yield of 2.37% as of writing, with a healthy 32% payout ratio.

On top of all this, analysts peg goeasy stock as achieving a potential consensus price target of $174 as of writing. Shares currently trade at $162 at the time of writing, creating a potential upside of 7% for today’s investors.

Therefore, investors could achieve significant passive income by investing for returns and adding dividends as well! Therefore, goeasy stock is one that simply ticks all the boxes. The company has been trading higher and higher in the past year but remains in value territory. It offers a strong dividend and growth opportunities. And finally, there seems to be no slowing down when it comes to the company’s record loan originations. So, you can feel safe buying goeasy stock in bulk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider investing in a combination of index funds, stocks, and bonds to create a diversified portfolio in…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $100 Per Week Can Create $1,500 in Annual Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) can generate a lot of dividend income with relatively little invested up front.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Steam

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing passive income stream with top dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Forget the 4% Rule: Here’s What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement

| Kay Ng

Instead of using the 4% rule right off the bat, retirees should try to maximize their income generation with some…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend ETFs Could Be a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Andrew Walker

A covered-call ETF might be attractive for investors seeking high-yield monthly income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks still look cheap today for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $5,000 for Safe Passive Income in 2024

| Robin Brown

Do you have $5,000 and like the idea of earning regular cash off it? Here are some ideas how to…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Wondering How Much CPP You’ll Get? You Might Be Missing the Bigger Picture

| Kay Ng

Get your money working for you ASAP by investing in solid dividend stocks that could increase your dividend income through…

Read more »