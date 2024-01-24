Home » Investing » Where Will CNR Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will CNR Stock Be in 5 Years?

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is one of the dividend-growth heroes that’s best held for a lifetime.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Freight Train

Image source: Getty Images

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) isn’t just one of the best dividend-growth juggernauts in Canada; it also has one of the widest moats out there. Indeed, the railways make for fantastic investments for investors seeking to build wealth through the decades. Shares of CNR have handsomely outpaced the broader TSX Index over the past 10 years, soaring more than 192%. Indeed, that’s a pretty good return, while the TSX returned just north of 52% over the same time span.

Even as artificial intelligence picks up traction, CNR stock stands out as a boring, low-tech business that stands to continue to do well, at least over prolonged periods of time. Over the nearer term, the rail plays stand to fluctuate, perhaps wildly, as the economy faces its fair share of ups and downs.

In the next five years, though, I do believe CN Rail could continue to win big for investors, outpacing the TSX and perhaps even the S&P 500. Indeed, CNR stock has been quite sluggish, rising just 10% in the past two years. The industry isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders right now, with a potential recession in the crosshairs.

CN stock could heat up in 2024 and beyond

Still, CN’s finish to 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. The stock is up nearly 18% since its October 2023 lows. And I think shares could be headed much higher, especially if a recession never materializes. Indeed, with U.S. stocks flirting with new highs, it doesn’t seem like we’re in the midst of (or expecting) some sort of dire economic downturn. In any case, the next five years could be very interesting, as CN Rail looks to win back the title of North America’s most efficient railway.

CN Rail lost out on the bid for Kansas City Southern in what was quite the bidding war a few years ago. Indeed, CN may have the appetite for making deals after it lost the right to buy up Kansas City Southern to its long-time Canadian rail rival. More recently, CN bought Iowa Northern, an intriguing deal that adds around 400 kilometres worth of rail in Iowa. It’s a fairly small acquisition but one that’s sure to give CN Rail a nice jolt over the long run.

CN Rail: Making (smaller) deals across the space

The Iowa Northern deal could be just one of many as CN looks to add to its already enviable North American rail network. Perhaps smaller-scale (or bite-sized) acquisitions make more sense at this juncture.

Valuations in the industrial scene have grown quite modest in recent years amid subtle macro headwinds. And with federal regulators less likely to stand in the way of smaller deals, I think CN stands out as a candidate that could do incredibly well in expanding from here with some help from mergers and acquisitions.

In any case, CN Rail looks like a fantastic buy right here as the firm looks to keep making small-scale deals. In addition to the Iowa Northern deal, CN also took a stake in Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia railway. The news mostly flew under the radar. Still, such small deals will add up in time, making them more than worthy of investor attention.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Can BlackBerry Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is a beaten-down TSX tech stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

Where Will Cannabis Stocks Be in 10 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks could see a huge shift upwards should marijuana be rescheduled in the U.S., but you can still buy…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying Now if You Think Interest Rates Will Drop

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top Canadian growth stocks investors betting on declining interest rates may want to consider for…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

There's no reason not to buy some TD stock today for its cheap valuation and big dividend! Expect to hold…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Up by 12%: Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Adam Othman

Discounts, especially when they have the potential to beef up your yield, are worth chasing. But the absence of that…

Read more »

Senior housing
Stocks for Beginners

Home Improvement Stocks Are Set to Fall (When They Do, Buy These Like Crazy!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Home improvement stocks are due to drop further in the coming months. But with solid underpinnings for the sector, it…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

VGRO Is Great: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy it

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

VGRO is a great ETF, but I think Canadian investors can do better.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Traps: Common Mistakes That Can Cost You Thousands

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users are advised to avoid common mistakes and not pay unnecessary and costly tax penalties.

Read more »