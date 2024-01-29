Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Stock I’d Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 20 Years

1 Stock I’d Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 20 Years

Quality stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) are worth holding long term.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for a stock to buy and hold for 20 years?

Generally, they’re pretty hard to find. Whole indexes (i.e., index funds) are usually safe to hold for several decades because they “diversify away” so much risk that they are unlikely to deliver lifetime negative returns. It’s a different story with individual stocks. Individual stocks face both company-specific risk and market risk. For this reason, you need to do much more research to make informed investments in them. To be truly sure that an individual company will thrive for 20 years, you would need to become one of the world’s foremost experts on that company.

On the flip side, individual stocks also have company-specific sources of return, so with diligent study and some luck, you can outperform the market with well-researched individual stock picks. In this article, I will explore one TSX stock that I plan on holding for 20 years, along with the reason I’m confident in making it a long-term hold.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a Canadian asset manager. It’s in the business of managing capital for clients. It also invests some of its own money into the deals that its funds invest in. It is involved in the following industries:

  • Fund management
  • Insurance
  • Private credit

When you compare Brookfield’s shares to what the company actually owns, the stock appears to be undervalued. Brookfield owns stakes in various partnerships (e.g., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP)) as well as Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). If you add up the net asset values of all the partnerships as well as the market value of Brookfield Asset Management shares, you wind up with BN trading for less than the value of its assets, net of debt. This is a point that Brookfield itself has made in presentations, several shareholders have done the math themselves and found that Brookfield is in fact trading at a significant discount to its net asset value (NAV). As far as the conventional valuation ratios go, Brookfield trades at

  • 17.19 times forward earnings (i.e., the best estimate of next year’s earnings);
  • 0.66 times sales;
  • 1.58 times book value; and
  • Eight times operating cash flow.

On the whole, the stock looks pretty cheap. All of these ratios are below average, and the book value ratio goes even lower if you use NAV in place of accounting book value.

Why it’s so cheap

When you notice that a stock is cheap, the first question you have to ask yourself is whether it’s cheap for a reason. Investors aren’t stupid; in many cases, when they avoid a stock, it’s for good reason.

In Brookfield’s case, the main reason the stock has gotten so risky is because interest rates have gone up. Brookfield has an enormous amount of debt and a 5.5 debt-to-common equity ratio. As interest rates rose in 2022 and 2023, Brookfield’s stock price fell because people thought that the company’s earnings would go down. Indeed, its GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings did go down. So, Brookfield is subject to interest rate risk right now. I wouldn’t say it is so exposed to it that it’s at risk of collapsing. But it’s riskier than your usual TSX stock.

Nevertheless, Brookfield is a very strong company. It has a highly profitable asset manager, a fast-growing insurance company, a private equity business, and several listed partnerships. Provided the company manages interest rate risk well, it should do well for the foreseeable future. Personally, I’m content to hold it for 20 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Telus have increased dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000 to Invest? 2 Stocks to Buy While They Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and have great yields.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a passive income portfolio that beats inflation? Consider the below strategy with these dividend stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

The $10K Investment Blueprint: Building a Solid Passive-Income Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building a solid passive-income starts with a sound blueprint, a small capital, and an all-weather anchor stock.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

A Chance to Double Your Money: 2 TSX Stocks Set for Explosive Growth in 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing TSX stocks with strong growth potential offer an opportunity to multiply your returns.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX dividend stocks such as Hydro One can help long-term shareholders beat the broader index consistently.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Things About goeasy Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) stock has posted superior growth on the back of strong earnings, and it boasts a rock-solid dividend…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Market-Beating Stocks That Could Soar Again in 2024

| Adam Othman

With the potential in the market to rally again in 2024 in light of rate cuts, these two market-beating stocks…

Read more »