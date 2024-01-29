Home » Investing » Here’s Why Fortis is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Here’s Why Fortis is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Fortis has the benefit of a predictable and reliable business model, both of which makes the stock an ideal dividend stock to own.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

As far as dividend stocks go, Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is unmatched. With 50 years of dividends that have been both growing and reliable, this company has paved its way to become the dividend king that it is today. Over the long run, investors have done well investing in Fortis stock.

Here’s why Fortis stock is a no-brainer dividend stock.

Fortis’ track record of dividend growth – 50 years and counting

Being able to pay out dividends every year for 50 years is an accomplishment in and of itself. Increasing those dividends every year for 50 consecutive years is an even bigger accomplishment. This is what Fortis has done.

In the last 20 years, Fortis has increased its annual dividend by 354% to the current $2.26 per share. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.86%. So, Fortis stock has clearly been a winner even if we just look at this dividend history in isolation.

If we add Fortis’ stock price performance to this, we get an even more positive picture. In the last 20 years, Fortis’ stock price has appreciated 245% to the current approximately $53 per share. This tells the complete story of the shareholder value that Fortis stock has created.

Fortis offers investors predictability

Fortis is a $26.1 billion utility giant with a diverse geographic footprint and asset mix. This means that the company has a revenue profile that’s regulated. In turn, this translates into steady, secure, and predictable revenue – qualities that are highly valuable.

This predictability and reliability allow Fortis to feel confident in its ability to continue to increase dividends in the years ahead. In fact, at the company’s recent investor day, management announced that they have extended their dividend growth guidance of 4% to 6% through to 2028 (prior guidance was until 2027).

And when it comes to dividend stocks, this predictability and stability matters a lot. It is what enables a company to consistently pay out and increase its dividend. It’s part of what makes Fortis stock a no-brainer dividend stock.

Fortis continues to outperform

Fortis’ third quarter 2023 earnings result showed a continuation of the trends we have been seeing – strong earnings and cash flow growth. In fact, adjusted EPS increased 18% to $0.84 and operating cash flow of $940 million was up 48%. This result was ahead of expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.81.

These results reflected continued rate increases as well as population growth and new cost of capital parameters at FortisBC.

In the five years ended 2022, Fortis’ revenue has increased 32% to $11 billion. Also, its earnings per share increased 11% to $2.78, and its cash flow from operations increased 19% to $3 billion. This is a testament to the steady growth that we can expect to continue to see from Fortis. This is what makes Fortis stock an exceptional dividend stock.

The bottom line

A steadily growing business that has pricing power, guaranteed customers, and a bright future is naturally an attractive dividend payor. All of this has played out for Fortis over the many decades, and with continued growth expected ahead, we have every reason to believe it will continue well into the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why I’d buy Parex Resources stock today for a 6.5% dividend yield, and more upside.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX energy stocks such as Whitecap Resources are trading at discounts to analyst price estimates right now.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Buy This Top Renewable Energy Stock to Grow Your Wealth

| Adam Othman

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock can be an excellent addition to your self-directed portfolio if you want a major winner in…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Up by 12%: Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Adam Othman

Discounts, especially when they have the potential to beef up your yield, are worth chasing. But the absence of that…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Avoid This Energy Stock (for Now) and Consider This Top Stock Up 21% Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parkland stock (TSX:PKI) is at a crossroads that you may want to avoid, and instead consider this top stock that…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a top growth stock to add to a $5,000 portfolio as a core holding, the options…

Read more »

clock time
Energy Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why you should consider Fortis stock and other utilities when building a retirement portfolio.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 67% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 67% from all-time highs, Enerflex stock trades at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »