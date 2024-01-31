Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Look Incredibly Undervalued Today

2 TSX Stocks That Look Incredibly Undervalued Today

Empire Company Limited (TSX:EMP.A) stock and another top value play could do well in the new year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

Value investing isn’t as easy as it seems. Not only is it tough to uncover what’s truly undervalued, but it can take ample discipline to stay invested in a value play until it’s able to “correct to the upside.” Indeed, the discount (to intrinsic value) of a stock can go unrecognized for some period of time. But if you’re confident you’ve spotted value and are more than willing to wait it out, I believe you can be a great value investor. Of course, you’ll learn through experience the true value of long-term value investing.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two TSX stocks that I view as quite cheap at the time of writing. Though they may not be a timely play to gain big in 2024, I still view them as worthy bets if you consider yourself a long-term investor who wants to tilt the risk/reward scenario heavily in your favour.

Onex

First, we have an investment holding firm that few new investors have likely ever heard of. Onex (TSX:ONEX) owns a wide range of intriguing businesses, including Westjet Airlines. Undoubtedly, Onex has some impressive talent running the show. But even they can’t get the timing right all of the time.

Indeed, buying an airline in the face of a global pandemic recession was probably not the best scenario that could have panned out! In any case, Onex didn’t take an irrecoverable hit to the chin. And once Westjet begins to take off the tarmac again, I believe Onex could get a nice shot in the arm.

Personally, I think Westjet is better in the hands of Onex. With the stock recently blasting past all-time highs, Onex seems like a new mid-cap ($8.2 billion market cap) momentum play on the block. Despite recent upward momentum, I view shares as cheap. After all, 11.2 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) is very reasonable for a diversified asset manager that has a lot to gain in a Canadian economic rebound.

At this pace, I don’t think Onex needs the Canadian economy to avoid a recession to continue adding to last year’s run. The company is a fine momentum and value play right here and one that more Canadians should have on their radars!

Empire Company

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is the grocery play behind such names as Safeway and Sobey’s. The stock has been volatile, to say the least, over the past two years, with the stock down around 9% over the timespan. It’s been a lacklustre ride, especially given some of its peers in the grocery scene have made the most of the last few years of inflation. Taking advantage of inflation as an opportunity to pad profits is never a good idea, at least from a long-term perspective.

Relatively speaking, Empire has done a pretty good job of staying out of the headlights of federal regulators who are fed up with the high costs of groceries. In a post-inflation world, I’d look for Empire to gain over rivals in the grocery scene, given it hasn’t been criticized nearly as much as one of its Canadian grocery peers that I will not name in this piece!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s telecom and real estate sectors have some magnificent dividend stocks that can grow your passive income along with inflation.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in February 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks with lucrative yields? There are plenty of great options to consider right now, including…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,200 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $1,000 in Quarterly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you planning your investments to build a stable cash flow? This dividend stock can give you a quarterly cash…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for February 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my Canadian growth stock picks for February 2024.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Investing

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for February 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have delivered solid long-term returns.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Mastery: How to Build a Portfolio With $20,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $20,000 investment can build a solid, long-term portfolio and make you a wealthy master of passive income.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Down 19%: Should You Buy the Dip or Call it a Pass?

| Puja Tayal

BlackBerry stock fell 19% in five days to its 20-year low. Is this a market overreaction or the dip you…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Boost: How Couples Can Use the TFSA to Earn $780 Yearly in Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An essential point to remember about the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is that spouses or common-law partners can’t jointly own…

Read more »