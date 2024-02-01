Home » Investing » Now May Be a Good Time to Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks

Now May Be a Good Time to Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks

Here’s why these three defensive stocks should be atop all investor watch lists right now, particularly if they dip any further.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

The search for defensive stocks is on. In this macro backdrop, with inflation still high (but coming down) and interest rates (maybe?) set to decline, there’s plenty of uncertainty in the market. And as stocks are valued at levels that suggest the market may be topping out, there is reason for investors to be cautious.

Of course, many investors categorize defensive stocks differently. Do these companies refer to value stocks with low multiples? Or are they companies with defensive business models able to perform well in downturns? Or, perhaps we’re talking about growth at a reasonable price or companies providing stable dividend growth over time?

It can be all of the above. In the case of the three companies I’ve picked here, I think some of each element can be found in these three.

Let’s dive in.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS), a leading regulated Canadian utility company, is among the companies I’ve been pounding the table on for some time. Given its core business model, which involves providing gas and electricity to more than 3.4 million customers, Fortis is about as defensive as stocks come. Unless its customer base doesn’t want their lights and heat turned off, they’ll pay their bills. That’s the sort of cash flow stability many investors are after right now.

Notably, Fortis has plans to expand its base rate, driving its dividend payouts and earnings. The company expects to increase its annual dividend yield from 4-6% during the same period. Recently, the company declared a dividend of $0.59 per equity share and a range of $0.24 to $0.41 per share for first preference shares of multiple series.

I believe Fortis remains undervalued relative to its cash flow and dividend growth profile. Currently trading at around 17.7 times earnings, there’s plenty of multiple expansion potential on the horizon. Indeed, if interest rates drop, that thesis becomes even stronger.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is amongst the largest real estate investment trusts in Canada. It has a massive portfolio of 321 industrial assets spread across the United States and Europe, with over 70.6 million square feet of leasable space. It focuses on delivering robust total returns and secures cash flow to shareholders. The company declared a dividend of US$0.058 per share in October 2023, resulting in an annual payout of US$0.70.

In its third-quarter financial reports, the company experienced a notable 10.4% growth in net operating income and a substantial 17.4% increase in net rental income. Its recent strategic acquisition of assets and rising property values have driven Dream Industrial’s total assets to US$7.9 billion, which is remarkable.

Overall, companies need a place to house their goods and provide logistics out of. Dream’s industrial sites in prime locations spread across North America do just that. This is a stock to hold for the long term and buy on dips, in my view.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is among the Top Five Canadian banks and provides a range of banking services, including wealth management, corporate and retail banking, and other financial services. It also offers products like certificates of deposit, credit cards, insurance, international banking, and investment advice. The bank operates not only in Canada but also in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

TD Bank serves individuals, businesses, and high-net-worth individuals through branches, ATMs, wealth advisors, and online platforms. Toronto-Dominion Bank has recently been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for its efforts in offering user-friendly digital experiences and leading innovative initiatives.

The bank’s stock has been in the spotlight recently as it announced an increase in its dividend to $1.02, 6.3% more than it offered to investors last year. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a history of paying steady dividends supported by earnings growth. For those seeking stability and total returns, TD stock remains a great pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two healthcare stocks are the ones to watch, as the market continues to rebound, and could be huge long-term…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: Why a Mid-Term Rental Is the Easiest Way to Create Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard, and with a combination of mid-term rentals and dividend stocks, you could make…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 10% in the past few months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for February 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Rely on these safe Canadian stocks to add stability to your portfolio, earn above-average capital gains, and resilient dividend income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks are prime passive income producers that may have a huge year ahead of them, especially at these…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

1 Tip to Create Massive Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Take this tip and one strong stock and you could create massive cash flow in 2024!

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

How to Create $1,818.25 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are looking strong after being undervalued for so long, especially after a recent announcement that could send shares…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Tech Stocks: 1 Stock Bound to Rise in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had a rough week in the markets and may take a while to recover. This other stock is…

Read more »