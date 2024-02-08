These fundamentally strong Canadian stocks offer significant value near the current levels and have the potential to generate above-average returns.

Have $300? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2024 and Beyond

The equity market rebounded strongly over the past year thanks to the resiliency shown by the economy and investors’ growing risk appetite. Further, the moderation in inflation and expected reduction in interest rates supported the rally in Canadian stocks. Despite this recovery rally, several stocks offer good bargains near their current price, providing a solid opportunity for buying.

So, if you have $300, these three fundamentally strong stocks could be bargain buys for 2024 and beyond.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has gained nearly 16% over the past year. However, shares of this cloud-based commerce platform provider are trading at a significant discount. This technology company stock is trading at the next 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) multiple of 2.2, which is much lower than its significantly lower than its historical average of about over 15. Further, its EV/sales ratio is near an all-time low.

While Lightspeed stock offers a sold bargain, the company is growing well, delivering strong organic sales. Moreover, it is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. Moreover, as more and more merchants invest in technology and upgrade their payment systems, the demand for Lightspeed’s digital products and payment solutions is set to rise.

Furthermore, the company will likely benefit from its focus on acquiring and retaining the high gross transaction value (GTV) customer base. These high GTV customers are adopting Lightspeed’s multiple modules, driving its average revenue per user, supporting margins, and reducing churn. This tech company will also benefit from its strategic acquisitions, which expand its customer base and strengthen its competitive positioning.

WELL Health

The next stock is also from the technology space. Investors could consider investing in the digital healthcare company WELL Health (TSX:WELL). The company is growing fast, while its stock is trading incredibly cheap, offering solid value near the current price levels.

WELL Health is growing its revenue swiftly, led by higher omnichannel patient visits and acquisitions. Looking ahead, its extensive network of clinics, omnichannel patient services, and strategic acquisitions will drive its top line. Moreover, its investments in artificial intelligence technology will help expand its product base and support long-term growth.

WELL Health is profitable, and the company could continue to expand its earnings base in the coming years. Moreover, its stock is trading at the next 12-month EV/sales multiple of 1.5, reflecting a substantial discount from its historical average.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is up about 24% in one year. Despite this recovery in its share price, goeasy offers significant value near the current price levels, especially considering its double-digit earnings growth rate and a dividend yield of 2.5%. It is trading at low price-to-earnings multiple of 9.5, which makes it a compelling investment near the current levels.

Notably, goeasy’s top and bottom lines have increased at an average annualized growth rate of 19.6% and 31.9%, respectively, in the past five years. Moreover, its stock has delivered a capital gain of about 331% during the same period. Also, it enhanced its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

Looking ahead, goeasy is poised to deliver strong revenue and earnings led by the expansion of its consumer loan portfolio, omnichannel offerings, steady credit performance, and operating efficiency. Moreover, goeasy’s growing earnings base will enable the company to distribute a higher dividend.