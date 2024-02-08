Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock a Buy Now?

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock a Buy Now?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is growing its dividend rapidly. Does that make it a buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man considering whether to sell or buy

Image source: Getty Images.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a stock that has been on a wild ride lately. The stock was the target of a notorious short report back in October of 2023. The short report largely centered around the claim that the company did not actually have the cash flows needed to cover its distributions (‘dividends’). The stock crashed 23% in the weeks following the report’s publication. Since then, the stock has regained all of the ground that it lost in the October crash. In this article, I will explore whether Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a buy right now, in 2024.

What BIP does

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an investment company that invests in assets like:

  • Utilities.
  • Midstream energy (e.g., pipelines).
  • Shipping.
  • Data infrastructure (e.g., cell towers, fibre optic cables, data centres).

It’s quite a collection of infrastructure. One attractive feature about this collection of assets is its unique mix of traditional and new asset classes. On the one hand, you have tried-and-true businesses like shipping and utilities. On the other hand, you have data centres, which tie in perfectly with today’s biggest tech trend, namely artificial intelligence (AI). It’s hard to quantify the benefits of having all these kinds of assets, but suffice it to say, BIP’s portfolio is diversified, and the types of assets it invests in are often lucrative to their operators.

What the short report said

In October of 2023, Keith Dalrymple of Dalrymple Finance released a short report about Brookfield, accusing it of:

  • Using faulty cash flow metrics.
  • Getting more expensive over time.
  • Increasing distributions too much.
  • Removing financial statement disclosures when they ceased to flatter the company.

I don’t have the time to address Dalrymple’s full 79-page report in detail, but I’d make a few points:

  • Dalrymple calls BIP’s “funds from operations” a proprietary metric, when it’s actually a pretty common number for companies to use. It is not a metric calculated by the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it’s no more unorthodox than, say, free cash flow.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure has shown strong growth in categories that are not easy to manipulate. Revenue has grown ninefold in 10 years. Net income to common shareholders has risen from $-58 million to $338 million. Debt has increased only slightly faster than shareholders’ equity. Certainly Brookfield has a complex structure, but it’s not as if easy-to-understand metrics like revenue and GAAP net income aren’t growing.

There is one definite area of concern with BIP: the dividend growth has been much faster than the earnings growth. The payout ratio has been rising over time as a result. This may not be sustainable in the long run but slowing down the dividend growth would not be hard to do if a situation required it.

The bottom line

The bottom line on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is that it’s an impressively run company with a lot of great assets. Is it the kind of stock I’d go out and buy at a huge portfolio weighting? Probably not. But at a small weighting in a diversified portfolio, it makes some sense.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in February 2024: Magna Stock vs. Telus Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock offers a good balance of income and growth. However, Magna is a better choice if you seek undervalued…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Steady Dividend Stocks for Smoother Stock Sailing

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are steady dividend stocks that look ultra-cheap right here.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

Planning a Wedding? Here’s How to Actually Make Money on the Big Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation, interest rates, it all adds up when planning a wedding. So how can you ask for cash, keep costs…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 11% Returns to Fuel Your Income Goals

| Kay Ng

Build your dividend dream on dividend stocks that increase their dividend securely over time, starting with this reliable utility.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Income Stocks (>6% Yield) to Buy in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn income from stocks? Here are three income stocks that are offering yields of more than…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy BCE Stock? Here’s My Take

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) reported on Q4 earnings and dropped a major restructuring announcement. Does this make it a good time to…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Financial Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

Both financial stocks are wonderful businesses that investors can buy on weakness and hold for a long time to grow…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for February 2024

| Adam Othman

Even though blue-chip has become a category of its own, there is a lot of diversity and variation among the…

Read more »