Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2024

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2024

Are you looking to add some growth to your investment portfolio this year? Here are two top growth stocks to buy today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is doing all it can to return to all-time highs. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up more than 10% over the past four months. Still, the index is down about 5% from all-time highs that were set in early 2022. But after a strong push in 2023, the Canadian stock market is filled with optimism for another positive year for investors

Is now the time to be investing?

It’s natural to think about waiting for a pullback before putting some money into the stock market today. For anyone with a short-term time horizon, I might be a little cautious with the market as hot as it is right now. But for those with decades still in front of them, a 10% pullback in the coming months will have very little impact on the long-term gains. 

My point is that you’re better off spending your time researching companies than trying to time the market. Once you’ve done the hard work and found companies with long-term growth potential, the next part is easy. All you need to do is buy and hold, and if you’ve got the means, add to your winners gradually over time. 

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two top growth stocks to add to your watch list today. Not only could these two picks skyrocket this year, but they’re also well positioned to continue outperforming the market’s returns for many more years.

Growth stock #1: goeasy

This market-beating growth stock might not be trading at a discount for much longer. Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) are up 50% since last October, which puts the stock down just 30% from all-time highs. 

As a consumer-facing financial services provider, it wasn’t surprising to see the stock struggle as interest rates spiked over the past couple of years. But with potential rate cuts around the corner, we may goeasy back at all-time highs before we know it.

Even with the recent pullback, which at one point was at a loss of more than 50%, goeasy has still significantly outperformed the Canadian market over the past five years. Shares of goeasy are up nearly 250%, while the market as a whole has returned barely 30%, excluding dividends.

Don’t miss your chance to load up on a high-quality growth stock that rarely goes on sale.

Growth stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to be loading up on a market-leading renewable energy stock. The sector as a whole has struggled since early 2021, providing long-term investors with an excellent entry to the space.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is not only a Canadian leader but a global one as well. The company offers its shareholders instant diversification to the growing renewable energy sector.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners are down more than 40% since the beginning of 2021. Still, the energy stock has delivered a market-beating return of 40% over the past five years. That’s not even including dividends, either. And at today’s discounted stock price, Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend is yielding a whopping 5.6%.

You won’t find many 5%-yielding dividend stocks on the TSX with a market-beating track record like that of Brookfield Renewable Partners.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock a Buy Now?

| Sneha Nahata

Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to generate solid earnings, distribute higher dividends, and deliver above average capital gains.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: SU or CNQ?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is grossly undervalued, as the company makes headway to recover from operational and safety challenges that have plagued…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Energy Stocks

How Long Would It Take to Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 With TSX Dividend Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

TSX dividend stocks can convert a one-time $20,000 investment into $100,000 if you make your dividends work for you. Let’s…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Energy Stocks

Retirees: Is Enbridge (TSX:ENB) the Best Dividend Stock for You to Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge rallied in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Make You Significantly Richer in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming small-cap stocks could deliver outsized gains and make investors richer in 2024.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2004, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock has delivered outsized to shareholders in the last 20 years. But is this TSX dividend stock a good…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Shortage Is Coming, Experts Warn: One Stock to Buy Before a Production Crunch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas stocks face a severe supply shortage as we continue to go through 20th century reserves. So what…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

2 Ultra High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Adam Othman

Two energy stocks offer ultra-high-yielding dividends, but one might be better avoided as a holding in your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »