Home » Investing » Better Buy in February 2024: Aritzia Stock vs. Canadian National Railway Stock

Better Buy in February 2024: Aritzia Stock vs. Canadian National Railway Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and another stock look like a solid value going into February 2024.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is showing little signs of reversing course after a red-hot January 2024. Indeed, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) — or CN Rail for short — are two intriguing Canadian stocks that are starting to pick up a bit of speed.

Even with the bearish calls for a near-term pullback, I continue to favour these two names, as they continue to recover from their respective dips from last year. Both companies have solid long-term growth prospects, a wide moat (it’s the brand power for Aritzia and the untouchable rail network for CN Rail), and valuation metrics that aren’t all too absurd right now.

So, as the market wobbles around in both directions as news, concerns, worries, and hopes to move the needle on stocks on both sides of the border, please consider watching the following plays. Though I’d not be afraid to buy a small starter position at current levels, I would look to another pullback before thinking about buying into a full position.

Without further ado, let’s look into the names that I believe are among the best of the TSX batch for 2024 and beyond.

Aritzia

Aritzia stock has been a laggard for quite some time, as earnings fell short and demand for discretionary purchases sunk. High inflation and macro headwinds haven’t quite gone away yet. But there are finally signs of life when it comes to the consumer. And moving further into 2024, my guess is that things could get even brighter.

Aritzia has a wonderful brand and the ability to create further affinity and awareness with minimal marketing spend. As the tides turn back in its favour, the stock may very well make a run for new highs within the next three years. With a solid management team and so much potential to grow south of the border, ATZ stock looks incredibly timely now that it’s off to the races again.

Today, the stock trades at just shy of $40 per share, up around 85% from its 52-week lows. Could a near-term pullback strike? Perhaps. But I’d view it as more of an opportunistic entry point than a signal that it’s time to throw in the towel. In my books, ATZ stock is one of Canada’s very best mid-cap companies ($4.4 billion market cap) for the rest of 2024.

CN Rail

CN Rail isn’t a stock that’ll shock and awe come quarterly earnings season. That said, it can deliver consistency. And for a long-term investor, consistency is more than you could ask for! The stock still looks cheap, despite rallying almost 20% since its October 2023 lows.

At 20.2 times trailing price to earnings and a bit of momentum by its side, I’d look for a breakout at some point in the middle quarters of the year. Indeed, it may take longer before CN Rail is running back up to full speed. That said, the 1.94% dividend yield is still rich. Though, it certainly would be nice to have another shot at a more than 2% yield and a price-to-earnings multiple below the 20 times mark again.

Who knows? Maybe a market correction could grant value seekers such an opportunity over the coming weeks and months. In any case, CNR stock stands out as a must-watch, if not a must-buy for the long haul! At this juncture, I favour CNR stock slightly over ATZ shares for February.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There is a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are buying opportunities if there’s a market sell-off because their growth is relentless.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Down by 14.54%: Here’s Why Fortis Stock Is a Good Buy in February 2024

| Adam Othman

Are you thinking about investing in Fortis stock while its share prices are down? Here’s why it might be a…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Things About Canadian Utilities Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Adam Othman

While its share price is down significantly from its all-time highs, Canadian Utilities stock can be an excellent holding to…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $0 Into $10,089.98 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income without spending a cent? This is how to get started and keep it coming for the foreseeable…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Jumped This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock climbed 14% this week as analyst recommendations continue to come in ahead of earnings.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

Ready to Start Investing in a TFSA? 2 Perfectly Simple Stocks to Build Wealth Over Time

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another great stock are perfect for new TFSA investors with a hunger for value.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $20,000 Into $256/Month to Help With Monthly Expenses

| Puja Tayal

A one-time investment of $20,000 can pay for two to three bills for decades while increasing your investment amount. Here’s…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks could be excellent additions to your TFSA.

Read more »