Home » Investing » This 1 Dividend Stock Is a Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight

This 1 Dividend Stock Is a Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is under pressure, but its dividend looks so tempting.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing may have gone out of favour, with growth and momentum investing right back in the driver’s seat, and rates poised to head lower from here. Undoubtedly, dividend stocks are best held over extremely long periods of time. Though they won’t give you a quick gain overnight, they can offer a degree of stability and even some dividend raises over time. Indeed, lower rates may be a driving force back to high-multiple tech plays.

However, low rates can also stand to benefit a good number of dividend plays. In this piece, we’re going bargain-hunting in the depths of the TSX Index. So, if you consider yourself a new value investor or a seeker of massive passive income, the following plays, I believe, are worth careful consideration as the TSX Index begins to pick up steam going into the spring months.

As always, put in your own due diligence before even thinking about hitting the buy button. Also, don’t expect shares to turn higher immediately after you’re bought in. The market doesn’t care when you pick up shares. At the end of the day, Mr. Market will continue to move mysteriously. The only thing that you can expect with the following TSX dividend stocks are the juicy dividend payments, which still look safe and well-covered by free cash flows.

Without further ado, consider shares of BCE (TSX:BCE) as they look to backtrack toward 52-week and, perhaps eventually, multi-year lows.

BCE

BCE is a Canadian telecom firm that’s fallen under more pressure over the past few sessions following its shocking wave of mass layoffs sweeping through the company. Around 4,800 jobs were slashed, as BCE took its cost cuts to the next level. It’s a horrific situation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no fan of the move. Things look quite bleak for the $46.1 billion telecom titan right now, as shares look to flirt with $50 levels again. With a 7.81% dividend yield that’s not at risk of a reduction, income investors can expect some generous dividend payments as they wait for the tumbling stock to bottom out.

Should BCE stock retreat considerably below $50 (and 52-week lows), there’s no telling how long the name can go, as it looks to retreat below the lows hit all the way back in March of 2020 during the days of the COVID stock market crash. It won’t be easy for the telecom behemoth to get back on the right track as the negative news continues piling up. But sometimes, as a contrarian, you’ve got to hold your nose and hit the buy button, especially as most others look to throw in the towel.

In terms of catalysts, they seem few and far between, making BCE stock a rather untimely play if you’re on the hunt for bounce-back gains. Further out, lower interest rates and more newcomers to Canada looking to sign up for wireless data plans could help sustain a rally down the road. But it’s sure to be a windy road and one that could churn the stomachs of shareholders.

The Foolish bottom line on BCE

In short, there’s not much to pound the table over at BCE, unless you’re a value investor with an appetite for dividends. Personally, I think the stock has gotten too cheap after the recent wave of criticisms and less-than-promising headlines. Though a bottom could still be far off (the stock has lost almost a third of its value already), the dividend is one of the primary reasons to prefer BCE over most other fallen dividend plays.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Tourmaline Oil can help investors benefit from higher dividend and capital gains.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 and Earn $700/Year Without Lifting a Finger

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the best place to compound passive income. Here's how a $15,000 investment could easily earn $700 of…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock has climbed high and fallen low in the last five years, but could it climb back there…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right growth stocks is not difficult, but if you select investments you want to hold for years, even…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Own TELUS Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS (TSX:T) stock jumped after reporting strong earnings, but there are other things to watch for this top telecom stock.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

If you are looking for stocks you can buy and hold indefinitely, you have to look into their market relevance,…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in February 2024: BNS Stock vs. Canadian National Railway Stock

| Kay Ng

It's hard to dismiss BNS stock today because of its low valuation and high dividend yield. And it would be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 17% You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend-growth stock has increased the dividend annually for the past five decades.

Read more »