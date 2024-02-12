Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 12

More corporate results from the United States and Canada will remain on TSX investors’ radar this week.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Despite weakness in the prices of most commodities, the Canadian stock market trended upward on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic labour market data seemingly boosted investors’ confidence about the economic outlook. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 90 points, or 0.4%, in the last session to settle at 21,010 but still ended the week with a 75-point drop.

On the one hand, shares of consumer cyclical and mining companies fell sharply on February 9 due mainly to mixed corporate results. On the other hand, market sectors like technology and utilities saw healthy gains, driving the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier, Trisura Group, NovaGold Resources, Stella-Jones, and ARC Resources were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they inched up by at least 4% each.

In contrast, shares of Magna International (TSX:MG) plunged by 6.7% to $73.58 per share, posting its biggest single-day losses in nearly a year. This selloff in MG stock came after the Aurora-headquartered automotive supplier announced its slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

In the December quarter, Magna’s continued focus on operational efficiency drove its total revenue up by 9.3% year over year to US$10.5 billion, despite inflationary pressures. While its adjusted quarterly earnings also jumped 46.2% from a year ago to US$1.33 per share, this figure missed Street’s estimates of US$1.48 per share. On a year-to-date basis, MG stock is now down 6%.

New Gold, Lightspeed Commerce, and Kinross Gold were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Telus, Suncor Energy, Kinross Gold, and Manulife Financial were the five most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Silver prices were showcasing strength early Monday morning, which could slightly lift TSX mining stocks at the open today. While no major economic releases are due this morning, investors will continue to closely monitor more corporate results from the United States and Canada.

TSX-listed companies like PrairieSky Royalty and CT Real Estate Investment Trust will announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on February 12.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Lightspeed Commerce, Magna International, Stella-Jones, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor Canada’s labour market data and more corporate results today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season in Canada gains steam.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stock Market

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Adam Othman

WELL Health Technologies is the better known of the two TSX growth stocks to consider buying hand over fist right…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stock Market

Better Buy in February 2024: Constellation Software Stock vs. Canadian Utilities Stock

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software and Canadian Utilities are evergreen stocks. Are you confused about which stock to buy in February? This article…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed commodity prices and more corporate earnings could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices amid demand concerns could continue to weigh on the TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stock Market

Better Buy in February 2024: Nuvei Stock vs. Canadian Utilities Stock

| Andrew Button

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a high-flying tech stock, but would you be better off with a boring utility like Canadian Utilities…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »