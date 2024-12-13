Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

When billionaires like Warren Buffett adjust their portfolios, it’s like a ripple in the financial waters that often leaves retail investors wondering why. Recently, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has been trimming its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). A stock that has long been a darling in his portfolio. At the same time, other billionaires and institutional investors have been scooping up shares of another top stock. These moves aren’t just arbitrary. They’re deeply rooted in the numbers, valuations, and market dynamics that shape billionaires’ decisions. So, let’s look at what’s going on.

Why Apple stock?

Apple stock has been a cornerstone of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, once comprising nearly half of its equity investments. It’s a company with unmatched brand power, a fortress-like ecosystem, and a robust history of shareholder returns. Its recent earnings revealed an impressive annual revenue of US$391 billion, with a healthy profit margin of nearly 24%.

However, cracks in the growth story have started to appear. Quarterly earnings growth was disappointing, falling 35.8% year over year. And while the company still generates enormous free cash flow at over US$110 billion in the trailing 12 months, its days of explosive growth seem to be tapering off. For a value investor like Buffett, this slowdown, combined with Apple stock’s lofty valuation, is likely cause for reassessment.

Apple stock’s valuation metrics tell part of the story. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is hovering near 40, with a forward P/E of about 32.57. These numbers are high, even for a tech giant, and reflect significant future growth baked into the stock price. Compared to Apple stock’s recent revenue growth of just 6.1% year over year, the disconnect becomes clear. Buffett, known for his disciplined approach to valuation, likely sees this as a good time to lock in gains while Apple is riding high. The company’s market cap now stands at a staggering US$3.67 trillion. This makes outsized future returns increasingly difficult.

Another option

Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) offers a completely different narrative — one of steady growth, essential infrastructure, and strategic positioning. The company’s most recent earnings showed revenue growth of 6.3% year over year, with earnings growth of 7.3% in the same period. CP stock’s profit margin of 24.5% is remarkably close to Apple stock’s. Yet, the stock is valued much more conservatively. Its trailing P/E ratio is 28.13, and its forward P/E is an even more attractive 21.23. For investors looking for reliable, long-term returns without paying a premium, CP’s valuation metrics are far more appealing.

One of CP’s key strengths is its merger with Kansas City Southern. This created the first single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. This integration is a game-changer, allowing CP to capitalize on the North American trade landscape, particularly as supply chain disruptions and regional manufacturing become more critical. This strategic advantage ensures that CP stock remains a backbone of commerce across the continent, making it a compelling pick for those seeking stability and growth.

CP stock’s financials further reinforce its appeal. The company generates an operating cash flow of $4.9 billion, ensuring it has the resources to invest in infrastructure, expand operations, and reward shareholders. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61% is manageable, particularly for a capital-intensive industry like railroads. Moreover, CP stock offers a modest but reliable dividend yield of 0.71%, with a payout ratio of just 20.05%. This conservative approach ensures that dividends are sustainable, even during economic downturns.

Foolish takeaway

For billionaires like Buffett, these divergent narratives underscore a broader theme: the importance of valuation and long-term growth potential. While Apple stock’s innovation and market dominance are undeniable, its high valuation and slowing growth make it less compelling for a value-focused investor. CP stock, however, represents a classic Buffett-style investment: steady, reliable, and essential to the economy. Its recent merger only strengthens its moat, making it a unique play in an otherwise overlooked sector.

So, while Apple stock remains a phenomenal company, its stock is priced for perfection at a time when perfection may be harder to achieve. CP stock, with its strategic advantages, solid financials, and reasonable valuation, offers a more grounded investment for those looking to balance risk and reward. For billionaires, CP stock seems to be laying the tracks for long-term success.